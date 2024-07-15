LIVE Reactions: Argentina wins Copa America 2024 final after late Martinez goal

Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 in the Copa America 2024 final to lift the title for a record sixteenth time at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, USA. Lautaro Martinez scored the winning goal in the 112th minute after a goalless 90 minutes.
