LIVE Reactions: Argentina wins Copa America 2024 final after late Martinez goal

Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 in the Copa America 2024 final to lift the title for a record sixteenth time at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, USA. Lautaro Martinez scored the winning goal in the 112th minute after a goalless 90 minutes.

Vamossssssssa . Dale campeón dale campeón dale campeón 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) July 15, 2024