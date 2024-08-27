MagazineBuy Print

Schwartzman grateful for support during last US Open match

Former World No. 8, Schwartzman, who said he would finish his career after the Argentina Open in February, bowed out of US Open with a 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 loss.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 09:06 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Diego Schwartzman returns a shot to Gael Monfils during their US Open match.
Diego Schwartzman returns a shot to Gael Monfils during their US Open match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Diego Schwartzman returns a shot to Gael Monfils during their US Open match. | Photo Credit: AP

Diego Schwartzman thanked the Flushing Meadows crowd for their support over the years after the Argentine’s final appearance at the U.S. Open ended with a 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 first-round defeat against Frenchman Gael Monfils on Monday.

Former World No. 8 Schwartzman, 32, has said he would finish his career after the Argentina Open in February.

Following his match against Monfils a video was played on court showing some highlights of his performances at the New York Grand Slam.

“It’s difficult to speak. I am a guy who cries a lot. Sorry,” a teary-eyed Schwartzman said.

“I’m not supposed to cry now, I have to be strong. (These are) special moments, like you saw before on the screen. Once again, playing here, 11 times in a row. Playing in a Grand Slam, at the U.S. Open.

Gael Monfilstalks with Diego Schwartzman after their US Open match on Monday.
Gael Monfilstalks with Diego Schwartzman after their US Open match on Monday. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Gael Monfilstalks with Diego Schwartzman after their US Open match on Monday. | Photo Credit: AFP

“I did great, but I think (also) the entire crowd, today and in the years before, all the Latin American people, all the American people here. I don’t know why they take care of me so well every year, and I’m not sure if I deserve it or not, but I’m really grateful for all the years I have been here,” he added.

A two-time quarterfinalist at the U.S. Open, Schwartzman said his match against Monfils was the perfect way to sign off at the tournament.

“It was an end that I always dreamed of, you know, on a big court against a big opponent like Gael. Enjoying a few moments in the match. Not every moment because at the end I was struggling,” he told reporters.

“I think it was great this journey here in the U.S. Open, every single moment was great, and I really enjoyed... It’s crazy for me. Since I’m young, I never dreamed of this. I finished my career this way, it’s very special and very emotional.”

