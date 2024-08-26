MagazineBuy Print

US Open: Olympic gold medallist Zheng into 2nd round

China’s Zheng, seeded seventh, next faces Erika Andreeva of Russia, who beat China’s Yuan Yue 6-3, 7-6 (9/7).

Published : Aug 26, 2024 23:28 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

AFP
China’s Qinwen Zheng in action during her first round match against Amanda Anisimova.
China’s Qinwen Zheng in action during her first round match against Amanda Anisimova. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

China's Qinwen Zheng in action during her first round match against Amanda Anisimova. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris Olympics champion Zheng Qinwen rallied from a set down to beat Amanda Anisimova 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 on Monday and reach the second round of the US Open.

China’s Zheng, seeded seventh, next faces Erika Andreeva of Russia, who beat China’s Yuan Yue 6-3, 7-6 (9/7).

“Obviously she’s hitting the ball really good today,” Zheng said of Anisimova, who is on the upswing since returning from a mental health break in January -- when she was ranked 373rd in the world. A run to the final at Toronto this month saw her return to the top 50 and gain a wild card invitation into the main draw.

“Every ball (from Anisimova) went inside in the beginning and I couldn’t do anything,” Zheng said. “More as the match goes, I started to find my rhythm on hard court. Little by little I started to get into the rhythm.”

Also read | Bopanna-Eden to face Dutch duo Haase-Arends in US Open 2024 first round

Zheng, who finished runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open in January, has said she didn’t want the same let-down that followed that performance happen in the wake of her groundbreaking Paris Games triumph.

Asked on court about her run to gold -- which made her China’s first Olympic tennis singles champion -- she was gracious but already looking forward.

“I’m happy what I did in the past, but right now I just want to focus on what I do here,” said Zheng, who could face Sabalenka again in the quarterfinals.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

