Bopanna-Eden to face Dutch duo Haase-Arends in US Open 2024 first round

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australia’s Matthew Ebden are seeded second in the US Open men’s doubles draw.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 16:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
File image of Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: MIKE HEWITT
infoIcon

File image of Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: MIKE HEWITT

Second seed pair of India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australia’s Matthew Ebden will face Netherlands unseeded duo of Robin Haase Sander Arends in the US Open 2024 men’s doubles first round.

Bopanna and Ebden won the Australian Open earlier this year but followed it up with a semifinal defeat in the French Open and a second round exit in the Wimbledon.

READ | US Open 2024, All you need to know: Top seeds, prize money, final dates, live streaming info

Apart from Bopanna, Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri will also feature in the tournament. While Balaji will partner up with Guido Andreozzi of Argentina, Bhambri will be playing with France’s Albano Olivetti.

The round one matches will begin on Wednesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Related Topics

US Open 2024 /

Matthew Ebden /

Rohan Bopanna

