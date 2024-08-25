MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Novak Djokovic laments lack of protocols after Jannik Sinner’s steroids case

The 4-time Grand Slam winner said he understood the frustration of many players over Jannik Sinner avoiding a ban despite testing for an anabolic steroid.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 09:55 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

AP
Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks to the media ahead of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks to the media ahead of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks to the media ahead of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. | Photo Credit: AFP

Novak Djokovic gets why some tennis players question whether there’s a double-standard in the sport after Jannik Sinner was not suspended despite twice testing positive for steroids, and said Saturday he agrees that there is “a lack of consistency.”

Sinner tested positive twice in March for an anabolic steroid, but the International Tennis Integrity Agency determined the banned performance-enhancer entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his physiotherapist.

The ruling was announced Tuesday, less than a week before Sinner begins the U.S. Open as the first seed. Djokovic, who won the tournament last year for his men’s-record 24th Grand Slam singles title, is the No. 2 seed.

“I understand the frustration of the players is there, because of a lack of consistency,” Djokovic said. “As I understood, his case was cleared the moment basically it was announced.”

Some players commented on social media after the news broke, wondering if Sinner caught a break because of his standing as one of the best players in the game.

“We see a lack of standardized and clear protocols. I can understand the sentiments of a lot of players that are questioning whether they are treated the same,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic said the Professional Tennis Players Association that he co-founded advocates on behalf of players for clear and fair protocols and standardized approaches to cases.

“Many players ... have had similar or pretty much the same cases, where they haven’t had the same outcome,” Djokovic said, “and now the question is whether it is a case of the funds — whether a player can afford to pay a significant amount of money for a law firm that would then more efficiently represent his or her case.”

Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 U.S. Open champion, said Sinner’s case was a delicate issue.

“I think there’s something behind this that a lot of people doesn’t know. I don’t even know. In the end it’s something very difficult to talk about,” Alcaraz said.

“In the end, he tested positive, but there must be a reason that allowed him to keep playing that we don’t know. So I cannot talk a lot about it. He was declared innocent and so we have Jannik in the tournament, and so there’s not much to talk about and I’m in no position to add anything else.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

US Open /

Jannik Sinner /

Carlos Alcaraz /

US Open 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Novak Djokovic laments lack of protocols after Jannik Sinner’s steroids case
    AP
  2. US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz downplays ankle injury fears
    AP
  3. ENG vs SL: Root anchors England to nervy five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in 1st Test
    AP
  4. La Liga: Yamal and Lewandowski score to lead Barcelona to 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao
    AP
  5. Serie A: Pulisic scores but Milan loses 2-1 at Parma
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Novak Djokovic laments lack of protocols after Jannik Sinner’s steroids case
    AP
  2. US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz downplays ankle injury fears
    AP
  3. US Open 2024: Two-time champion Osaka aims for comeback boost
    AFP
  4. Sabalenka ready to take care of business at U.S. Open
    Reuters
  5. Jannik Sinner fires two team members, says outcome of steroids case was a relief
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Novak Djokovic laments lack of protocols after Jannik Sinner’s steroids case
    AP
  2. US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz downplays ankle injury fears
    AP
  3. ENG vs SL: Root anchors England to nervy five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in 1st Test
    AP
  4. La Liga: Yamal and Lewandowski score to lead Barcelona to 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao
    AP
  5. Serie A: Pulisic scores but Milan loses 2-1 at Parma
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment