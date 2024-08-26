MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2024, All you need to know: Top seeds, prize money, final dates, live streaming info

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming US Open at the Billie Jean King Tennis Centre from August 26 to September 8.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 14:47 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during a practice session ahead of the U.S. Open.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during a practice session ahead of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during a practice session ahead of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year, is all set to begin at the Flushing Meadows in New York from Monday, August 26.

The spotlight will remain on Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who comes into the tournament after revealing he failed doping tests twice in a year and served suspended sentences.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be the other top contenders in the men’s draw. Djokovic, the Paris Olympics gold medallist, will look to extend his Grand Slam tally to a record-breaking 25.

In the women’s draw, apart from the defending champion Coco Gauff, eyes will be on Aryna Sabalenka, who had skipped the Summer Games to prepare for the US Open.

Before the competition begins, Sportstar brings you everything you need to know about this year’s US Open at the Billie Jean King Tennis Centre.

Who are the top seeds in the men’s and women’s draw at US Open?

Men’s singles

  • Jannik Sinner (Italy)
  • Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
  • Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
  • Alexander Zverev (Germany)
  • Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Women’s singles

  • Iga Swiatek (Poland)
  • Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)
  • Coco Gauff (USA)
  • Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)
  • Jasmine Paolini (Italy)

READ | Carlos Alcaraz downplays ankle injury fears

What is the prize money for the US Open?

The US Open has a total prize pool of $75 million. The singles champions will get $3.6 million each while the runner-up will take $1.8 million. Men’s and women’s doubles champions will receive $750,000, while the mixed doubles champions will receive $200,000.

When will the finals take place at US Open?

The tournament will come to a close with the men’s singles final on September 8. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

The women’s singles final will be played at 1:30 AM IST on September 8, while the men’s doubles final will be at 9:30 PM IST on September 7. The remaining finals — women’s doubles and mixed doubles — will take place on September 6.

Are there any Indians in US Open?

Sumit Nagal of India will be in action in the men’s singles. He will take on Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in the first round at 1:00 AM IST on August 27.

Rohan Bopanna will partner Australia’s Matthew Ebden in the men’s doubles section. The second-seeded pair will play its first match on August 28.

Where to watch the US Open?

The live telecast of the US Open 2024 will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. The live streaming for the US Open will be availble on the Sony LIV website and mobile app.

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open /

US Open 2024 /

Novak Djokovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024, All you need to know: Top seeds, prize money, final dates, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Novak Djokovic laments lack of protocols after Jannik Sinner’s steroids case
    AP
  3. How many times has Armand Duplantis broken the pole vault world record?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Armand Duplantis breaks World Record at Silesia Diamond League
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Liren, Gukesh draws with Vachier-Lagrave
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2024, All you need to know: Top seeds, prize money, final dates, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Novak Djokovic laments lack of protocols after Jannik Sinner’s steroids case
    AP
  3. US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz downplays ankle injury fears
    AP
  4. US Open 2024: Two-time champion Osaka aims for comeback boost
    AFP
  5. Sabalenka ready to take care of business at U.S. Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024, All you need to know: Top seeds, prize money, final dates, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Novak Djokovic laments lack of protocols after Jannik Sinner’s steroids case
    AP
  3. How many times has Armand Duplantis broken the pole vault world record?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Armand Duplantis breaks World Record at Silesia Diamond League
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Liren, Gukesh draws with Vachier-Lagrave
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment