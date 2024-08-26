The US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year, is all set to begin at the Flushing Meadows in New York from Monday, August 26.

The spotlight will remain on Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who comes into the tournament after revealing he failed doping tests twice in a year and served suspended sentences.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be the other top contenders in the men’s draw. Djokovic, the Paris Olympics gold medallist, will look to extend his Grand Slam tally to a record-breaking 25.

In the women’s draw, apart from the defending champion Coco Gauff, eyes will be on Aryna Sabalenka, who had skipped the Summer Games to prepare for the US Open.

Before the competition begins, Sportstar brings you everything you need to know about this year’s US Open at the Billie Jean King Tennis Centre.

Who are the top seeds in the men’s and women’s draw at US Open?

Men’s singles

Jannik Sinner (Italy)

Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek (Poland)

Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

Coco Gauff (USA)

Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

Jasmine Paolini (Italy)

READ | Carlos Alcaraz downplays ankle injury fears

What is the prize money for the US Open?

The US Open has a total prize pool of $75 million. The singles champions will get $3.6 million each while the runner-up will take $1.8 million. Men’s and women’s doubles champions will receive $750,000, while the mixed doubles champions will receive $200,000.

When will the finals take place at US Open?

The tournament will come to a close with the men’s singles final on September 8. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

The women’s singles final will be played at 1:30 AM IST on September 8, while the men’s doubles final will be at 9:30 PM IST on September 7. The remaining finals — women’s doubles and mixed doubles — will take place on September 6.

Are there any Indians in US Open?

Sumit Nagal of India will be in action in the men’s singles. He will take on Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in the first round at 1:00 AM IST on August 27.

Rohan Bopanna will partner Australia’s Matthew Ebden in the men’s doubles section. The second-seeded pair will play its first match on August 28.

Where to watch the US Open?

The live telecast of the US Open 2024 will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. The live streaming for the US Open will be availble on the Sony LIV website and mobile app.