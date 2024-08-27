MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2024: Defending champion Gauff flattens Gracheva in first round

Gauff was popular as ever with her home crowd as she sent 10 aces over on Arthur Ashe Stadium, showing her determination to put a string of frustrating performances behind her in New York.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 08:27 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Coco Gauff reacts after defeating Varvara Gracheva.
Coco Gauff reacts after defeating Varvara Gracheva. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Coco Gauff reacts after defeating Varvara Gracheva. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Coco Gauff overcame early nerves to cruise past France’s Varvara Gracheva 6-2, 6-0 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

Gauff was popular as ever with her home crowd as she sent 10 aces over on Arthur Ashe Stadium, showing her determination to put a string of frustrating performances behind her in New York.

“I was just trying to enjoy the match,” said Gauff, who set up a meeting with German Tatjana Maria in the next round. “I think today was the best tennis I’ve played in a while.”

Gauff suffered early exits at tune-up tournaments in Cincinnati and Toronto and there were early signs of trouble as she had five double faults in the first set.

She had to fend off three break points to hold her serve in the second game but the World No. 3 found her footing from there, breaking her opponent’s serve in the third and seventh games.

Gracheva was never able to match Gauff’s firepower, with 25 unforced errors and just five winners, as the American broke her on the fourth try in the opening game of the second set.

Gauff ploughed through the second set in 27 minutes, upping her level across the board as she produced only five unforced errors.

She exclaimed with frustration as she hit the ball out of bounds to give her opponent a break point chance in the final game, but got back on track with a pair of aces before her opponent handed her the match with an error on the final point.

The 20-year-old pumped her fist with satisfaction after clinching the win and reminded fans that she was bringing a new mentality to Flushing Meadows a year after winning her maiden major.

“It was definitely a lot of pressure, this tournament, but I’m just enjoying it,” said Gauff. “Whatever happens, happens.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open /

US Open 2024 /

Coco Gauff

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Defending champion Gauff flattens Gracheva in first round
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Juventus earns 2nd straight 3-0 win; Fabregas-coached Como gets first point in two decades
    AP
  3. US Open 2024: Former champion Thiem has no regrets after signing off from U.S. Open
    Reuters
  4. PKL 2024: Jang Kun-Lee and the toll of being kabaddi’s evangelist in South Korea
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MBSG v BFC Durand Cup 2024 semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2024: Defending champion Gauff flattens Gracheva in first round
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Former champion Thiem has no regrets after signing off from U.S. Open
    Reuters
  3. US Open: Olympic gold medallist Zheng into 2nd round
    AFP
  4. Bopanna-Eden to face Dutch duo Haase-Arends in US Open 2024 first round
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2024, All you need to know: Top seeds, prize money, final dates, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Defending champion Gauff flattens Gracheva in first round
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Juventus earns 2nd straight 3-0 win; Fabregas-coached Como gets first point in two decades
    AP
  3. US Open 2024: Former champion Thiem has no regrets after signing off from U.S. Open
    Reuters
  4. PKL 2024: Jang Kun-Lee and the toll of being kabaddi’s evangelist in South Korea
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MBSG v BFC Durand Cup 2024 semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment