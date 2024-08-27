MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Juventus earns 2nd straight 3-0 win; Fabregas-coached Como gets first point in two decades

Vlahovic netted twice while right-back Nicolo Savona also scored on his full debut as Juventus earned a second straight 3-0 win.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 07:55 IST , VERONA - 2 MINS READ

AP
Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic (9) celebrates his penalty goal against Hellas Verona.
Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic (9) celebrates his penalty goal against Hellas Verona. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic (9) celebrates his penalty goal against Hellas Verona. | Photo Credit: AP

Juventus became the only Serie A team to win both of its opening two matches of the season after Dusan Vlahovic scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Verona on Monday.

Right-back Nicolo Savona also scored on his full debut as Juventus earned a second straight 3-0 win.

Vlahovic put the visitor ahead after 28 minutes when he found space in the Verona backline and fought off the attention of three defenders to steer the ball home from 12 yards.

Savona doubled the lead with a header 11 minutes later and Vlahovic rounded off the scoring from the penalty spot eight minutes into the second half.

Verona is ninth with three points.

Como earned its first Serie A point in more than two decades when Cesc Fabregas’ team came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Cagliari.

Fabregas, the former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder, helped guide Como back into the top flight last season after a 21-year absence, but the Lombardy-based club lost it opener 3-0 to Juventus.

Como’s Patrick Cutrone (L) celebrates scoring against Cagliari.
Como’s Patrick Cutrone (L) celebrates scoring against Cagliari. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Como’s Patrick Cutrone (L) celebrates scoring against Cagliari. | Photo Credit: AP

However, it showed resilience on a sunny evening in Sardinia.

Roberto Piccolo put the host ahead when he moved in between a hesitant defender and goalkeeper to nod home after 44 minutes.

The goal marked the fifth season in a row that the 23-year-old striker has scored for a different Serie A club, after previous stints with Lecce, Empoli, Atalanta and Spezia.

Como equalized eight minutes into the second period. Alberto Dossena headed down a corner kick from the right and Como-born Patrick Cutrone was on hand to dispatch the ball high into the net.

Both goalkeepers made good saves in the last 15 minutes to maintain the stalemate.

Related stories

Related Topics

Serie A /

Serie A 2024-25 /

Juventus /

Cesc Fabregas /

Como /

Dusan Vlahovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Juventus earns 2nd straight 3-0 win; Fabregas-coached Como gets first point in two decades
    AP
  2. US Open 2024: Former champion Thiem has no regrets after signing off from U.S. Open
    Reuters
  3. PKL 2024: Jang Kun-Lee and the toll of being kabaddi’s evangelist in South Korea
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC: Blues square up against Mariners with Durand Cup final in sight
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who is Endrick, Real Madrid’s latest Brazilian prodigy, who became Los Blancos’ youngest foreign goalscorer in La Liga
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Juventus earns 2nd straight 3-0 win; Fabregas-coached Como gets first point in two decades
    AP
  2. Who is Endrick, Real Madrid’s latest Brazilian prodigy, who became Los Blancos’ youngest foreign goalscorer in La Liga
    Team Sportstar
  3. From guiding a Swedish club to European glory to managing England’s ‘Golden Generation’: A look at Sven-Goran Eriksson’s managerial career
    Team Sportstar
  4. Colombia’s Rodriguez joins Rayo Vallecano on free transfer
    Reuters
  5. Swiss defender Fabian Schar ends international career to focus on playing for Newcastle
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Juventus earns 2nd straight 3-0 win; Fabregas-coached Como gets first point in two decades
    AP
  2. US Open 2024: Former champion Thiem has no regrets after signing off from U.S. Open
    Reuters
  3. PKL 2024: Jang Kun-Lee and the toll of being kabaddi’s evangelist in South Korea
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC: Blues square up against Mariners with Durand Cup final in sight
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who is Endrick, Real Madrid’s latest Brazilian prodigy, who became Los Blancos’ youngest foreign goalscorer in La Liga
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment