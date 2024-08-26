Colombia’s Rodriguez joins Rayo Vallecano on free transfer

Colombia captain James Rodriguez has returned to La Liga for a second stint after signing with Rayo Vallecano on a free transfer, the Spanish club announced on Monday.
The 33-year-old, who made 125 appearances for La Liga giants Real Madrid between 2014-2020, joins Vallecano after leaving Brazilian side Sao Paulo. Vallecano did not disclose the length of the contract.
Rodriguez, capped 106 times for his country, had a fine Copa America campaign during which he scored one goal and provided six assists to lead Colombia to the final and was named as the tournament’s Best Player. Colombia lost 1-0 to Argentina in the final.
Vallecano next hosts Barcelona in La Liga on Tuesday.
