MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Colombia’s Rodriguez joins Rayo Vallecano on free transfer

The 33-year-old, who made 125 appearances for La Liga giants Real Madrid between 2014-2020, joins Vallecano after leaving Brazilian side Sao Paulo. Vallecano did not disclose the length of the contract.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 21:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: James Rodriguez joins Vallecano after leaving Brazilian side Sao Paulo. 
FILE PHOTO: James Rodriguez joins Vallecano after leaving Brazilian side Sao Paulo.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: James Rodriguez joins Vallecano after leaving Brazilian side Sao Paulo.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Colombia captain James Rodriguez has returned to La Liga for a second stint after signing with Rayo Vallecano on a free transfer, the Spanish club announced on Monday.

The 33-year-old, who made 125 appearances for La Liga giants Real Madrid between 2014-2020, joins Vallecano after leaving Brazilian side Sao Paulo. Vallecano did not disclose the length of the contract.

Rodriguez, capped 106 times for his country, had a fine Copa America campaign during which he scored one goal and provided six assists to lead Colombia to the final and was named as the tournament’s Best Player. Colombia lost 1-0 to Argentina in the final.

Vallecano next hosts Barcelona in La Liga on Tuesday.

Related stories

Related Topics

James Rodriguez /

Rayo Vallecano /

La Liga 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Colombia’s Rodriguez joins Rayo Vallecano on free transfer
    Reuters
  2. England announces T20I, ODI squads for Australia series: Buttler continues as captain; Bairstow, Moeen Ali dropped
    AFP
  3. Swiss defender Fabian Schar ends international career to focus on playing for Newcastle
    AP
  4. Indian sports wrap, August 26: 13 countries to compete in junior badminton meet in Pune
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kochi FC coach Mario Lemos sees Super League Kerala as ladder to India’s top clubs
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Colombia’s Rodriguez joins Rayo Vallecano on free transfer
    Reuters
  2. Swiss defender Fabian Schar ends international career to focus on playing for Newcastle
    AP
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona should always aim for title, says Flick
    Reuters
  4. Former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76
    Reuters
  5. Juventus signs Argentina’s Gonzalez from Fiorentina
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Colombia’s Rodriguez joins Rayo Vallecano on free transfer
    Reuters
  2. England announces T20I, ODI squads for Australia series: Buttler continues as captain; Bairstow, Moeen Ali dropped
    AFP
  3. Swiss defender Fabian Schar ends international career to focus on playing for Newcastle
    AP
  4. Indian sports wrap, August 26: 13 countries to compete in junior badminton meet in Pune
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kochi FC coach Mario Lemos sees Super League Kerala as ladder to India’s top clubs
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment