MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie 2024-25: Motta praises Juventus’ attitude in Verona win

Motta praised his team’s pressing in particular after it moved to the top of the Serie A standings with a 3-0 win over Verona.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 09:42 IST , GDANSK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Juventus head coach Thiago Motta reacts during the Serie A match against Hellas Verona.
Juventus head coach Thiago Motta reacts during the Serie A match against Hellas Verona. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Juventus head coach Thiago Motta reacts during the Serie A match against Hellas Verona. | Photo Credit: AP

Juventus showed great team effort when it actively engaged in pressing the opponent, manager Thiago Motta said after his side beat Verona 3-0 in Serie A on Monday.

Juventus delivered another brilliant performance to move to the top of the standings, after beating promoted Como 3-0 last week in the season opener.

“You can see the group’s attitude from the way they press the opponent. They take risks, but if you recover the ball it’s a big advantage,” Motta told DAZN.

“Congratulations to Dusan Vlahovic, but also to all the others who applied good pressure allowing us to score.

“This phase of the game is important, we need everyone. Today our forwards worked hard and well, having this balance is very important because it leads us to play games like tonight’s.”

Striker Vlahovic scored twice to help Juventus secure a comfortable victory.

“A positive leader in the group,” Motta added. “He played for the team, doing a lot of movement and above all he is a player who knows how to score goals. I am satisfied with him, he must continue like this.”

Netting his first Serie A goal since April, the Serbian forward seemed relieved to have been back on target.

“We got the three points, I’m happy for (Nicolo) Savona, for the team and for the fans,” Vlahovic said.

“I was a bit unlucky with Como, but today the goals arrived and I’m happy with the attitude of the team. The results are the consequence of the work we do.”

The 24-year-old, who was the league’s second-best scorer last season with 16 goals, had a series of chances against Como including a goal ruled out for offside.

At Verona, Vlahovic looked well positioned to bag a hat-trick, coming close to flicking Savona’s header inside the net with his own head.

“Vlahovic told me he didn’t touch it, he left it to me and I’m very happy, especially for the team’s victory,” Savona said.

“(Scoring was) definitely a dream, let’s hope we continue like this”.

Savona, 21, made his first starting line-up against Verona after coming on from the bench at halftime last week. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Juventus /

Thiago Motta /

Serie A /

Serie A 2024-25 /

Dusan Vlahovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie 2024-25: Motta praises Juventus’ attitude in Verona win
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Zverev flexes big serve in first-round takedown of Marterer
    Reuters
  3. Schwartzman grateful for support during last US Open match
    Reuters
  4. Women’s Big Bash: Smriti Mandhana to play for Adelaide Strikers
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2024: Defending champion Gauff flattens Gracheva in first round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie 2024-25: Motta praises Juventus’ attitude in Verona win
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Juventus earns 2nd straight 3-0 win; Fabregas-coached Como gets first point in two decades
    AP
  3. Who is Endrick, Real Madrid’s latest Brazilian prodigy, who became Los Blancos’ youngest foreign goalscorer in La Liga
    Team Sportstar
  4. From guiding a Swedish club to European glory to managing England’s ‘Golden Generation’: A look at Sven-Goran Eriksson’s managerial career
    Team Sportstar
  5. Colombia’s Rodriguez joins Rayo Vallecano on free transfer
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie 2024-25: Motta praises Juventus’ attitude in Verona win
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Zverev flexes big serve in first-round takedown of Marterer
    Reuters
  3. Schwartzman grateful for support during last US Open match
    Reuters
  4. Women’s Big Bash: Smriti Mandhana to play for Adelaide Strikers
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2024: Defending champion Gauff flattens Gracheva in first round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment