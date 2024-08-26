MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona should always aim for title, says Flick

Top of La Liga alongside Celta Vigo on six points, Barcelona travels to Madrid to face Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday, who is unbeaten after shocking Real Sociedad 2-1 and holding Getafe to a hard-fought goalless draw on Saturday.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 18:43 IST , MADRID - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
“We are very satisfied with what the team is doing on the pitch,” Hansi Flick said.
“We are very satisfied with what the team is doing on the pitch,” Hansi Flick said. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

“We are very satisfied with what the team is doing on the pitch,” Hansi Flick said. | Photo Credit: AP

Barcelona has started the La Liga season well with two consecutive wins despite missing several key players, raising expectations around the prospects of new manager Hansi Flick.

Top of La Liga alongside Celta Vigo on six points, Barcelona travels to Madrid to face Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday, who is unbeaten after shocking Real Sociedad 2-1 and holding Getafe to a hard-fought goalless draw on Saturday.

“The goal in Barcelona should always be to win the league,” Flick told a press conference on Monday.

“Sure, it’s a long road, but we have started well, although everything can change quickly. Now we are happy about our start and we are confident. We are not looking ahead to May, our focus is to keep momentum in the next game.

“We are very satisfied with what the team is doing on the pitch. The quality of the training sessions is good, the players are very focused, the intensity is good... and you can see that in the matches.”

Rayo will rely on its raucous Vallecas Stadium to help stopping in-form Barcelona who convincingly beat tough opponents in Valencia and Athletic Bilbao to ease the pressure surrounding a club in turmoil on and off the pitch.

TROPHYLESS SEASON

Following a trophyless last campaign which ended with the controversial firing of manager Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona signed former Bayern Munich and Germany coach Flick to help it regain the La Liga title from Real Madrid.

Flick took over a club with deepening financial issues, desperately trying to reduce its first-team wage bill so it can comply with La Liga’s financial controls so it is allowed to register new signings like Spain international Dani Olmo.

Also read | Former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76

It let German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan leave as a free agent after only one season since signing him from Manchester City and on Monday announced the departure of French defender Clement Lenglet -- to Atletico Madrid -- and Brazilian forward Vitor Roque -- to Real Betis -- both on season-long loans with no transfer fees just to clear their salaries.

Flick is hoping that will enable them to register the versatile Olmo, who was central to Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, finishing as one the tournament’s top scorers with three goals and one of six Spain players in UEFA’s team of the tournament.

“I’m hopeful I can finally can count on him tomorrow,” Flick said.

“I also hoped for him in the last game, but things are the way they are. It would be fantastic, but we’ll see what happens. It’s something we can’t control, neither the player nor the team, nor the coach... we know it’s a difficult circumstance.

“I’ve spoken to him, it’s a difficult situation. Of course he is not happy, but he knows the circumstances. He is fit and ready to play if the call comes...” 

Related stories

Related Topics

Hansi Flick /

Barcelona /

La Liga 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona should always aim for title, says Flick
    Reuters
  2. SLFC 0-2 NEUFC LIVE score, Durand Cup 2024 Semifinal: NorthEast United ahead with two goal lead over Shillong Lajong in second half
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 26: 13 countries to compete in junior badminton meet in Pune
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Racing Festival: How motorsport is helping close the gender gap in sport performance
    Kavita Menon
  5. Bopanna-Eden to face Dutch duo Haase-Arends in US Open 2024 first round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona should always aim for title, says Flick
    Reuters
  2. Former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76
    Reuters
  3. Juventus signs Argentina’s Gonzalez from Fiorentina
    AFP
  4. Serie A: Bologna win new starting point for Napoli, says Conte
    Reuters
  5. Serie A: Kvaratskhelia inspires Napoli to first win of the Conte era with 3-0 victory over Bologna
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona should always aim for title, says Flick
    Reuters
  2. SLFC 0-2 NEUFC LIVE score, Durand Cup 2024 Semifinal: NorthEast United ahead with two goal lead over Shillong Lajong in second half
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 26: 13 countries to compete in junior badminton meet in Pune
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Racing Festival: How motorsport is helping close the gender gap in sport performance
    Kavita Menon
  5. Bopanna-Eden to face Dutch duo Haase-Arends in US Open 2024 first round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment