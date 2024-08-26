MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76

Eriksson, a charismatic coach who led Swedish, Portuguese and Italian clubs to major trophies in the 1980s and 1990s before taking on the England job in 2001, announced earlier this year that he was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 17:18 IST , STOCKHOLM - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Sven Goran Eriksson led England to quarterfinals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, and at the 2004 European Championship.
FILE PHOTO: Sven Goran Eriksson led England to quarterfinals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, and at the 2004 European Championship. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sven Goran Eriksson led England to quarterfinals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, and at the 2004 European Championship. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Swedish football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who became the first foreigner to lead the England national team, died on Monday at the age of 76, his agent said.

Eriksson, a charismatic coach who led Swedish, Portuguese and Italian clubs to major trophies in the 1980s and 1990s before taking on the England job in 2001, announced earlier this year that he was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer.

His agent Bo Gustavsson told Reuters he had passed away Monday morning.

Eriksson led England to quarterfinals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, and at the 2004 European Championship, managing a golden generation of players, including David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sven-Goran Eriksson /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 26: 13 countries to compete in junior badminton meet in Pune
    Team Sportstar
  2. SLFC 0-2 NEUFC LIVE score, Durand Cup 2024 Semifinal: NorthEast United enter halftime with two goal lead over Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Racing Festival: How motorsport is helping close the gender gap in sport performance
    Kavita Menon
  4. Bopanna-Eden to face Dutch duo Haase-Arends in US Open 2024 first round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024: Para-athletes appreciate Svayam, PCI for smooth mobility
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76
    Reuters
  2. Juventus signs Argentina’s Gonzalez from Fiorentina
    AFP
  3. Serie A: Bologna win new starting point for Napoli, says Conte
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Kvaratskhelia inspires Napoli to first win of the Conte era with 3-0 victory over Bologna
    AP
  5. From hat-trick by Haaland to Endrick’s Real Madrid debut, what happened in Europe this week (Aug. 19-25)?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 26: 13 countries to compete in junior badminton meet in Pune
    Team Sportstar
  2. SLFC 0-2 NEUFC LIVE score, Durand Cup 2024 Semifinal: NorthEast United enter halftime with two goal lead over Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Racing Festival: How motorsport is helping close the gender gap in sport performance
    Kavita Menon
  4. Bopanna-Eden to face Dutch duo Haase-Arends in US Open 2024 first round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024: Para-athletes appreciate Svayam, PCI for smooth mobility
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment