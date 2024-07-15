MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Argentina beats Colombia to lift record 16th title

The match went into extra-time after neither side could find the net in regulation time at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 09:39 IST , MIAMI - 1 MIN READ

AP
Argentina players celebrating.
Argentina players celebrating. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Argentina players celebrating. | Photo Credit: AFP

Argentina won its second straight Copa America championship, overcoming Lionel Messi’s second-half leg injury to beat Colombia 1-0 Sunday night on Lautaro Martínez’s 112th-minute goal.

Messi appeared to sustain a non-contact injury while running and falling in the 64th minute and covered his face with his hands when he sat on the bench. Martínez later ran to that bench to hug his captain after the goal that propelled Argentina to its record 16th Copa title.

ARGENTIN VS COLOMBIA HIGHLIGHTS

In a match that started 1 hour, 20 minutes late because of crowd trouble at Hard Rock Stadium, Argentina won its third straight major title following the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup and matched Spain, which won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships around the 2010 World Cup.

Argentina also stopped Colombia’s 28-game unbeaten streak dating to a February 2022 loss to the Albiceleste.

Martínez entered in the 97th minute and scored from Giovani Lo Celso’s perfect through pass. Just inside the penalty area, to Martínez sent a right-foot shot through the upraised arms of sliding goalkeeper Camilo Vargas for his 29th international goal, his tournament-high fifth.

