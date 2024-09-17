MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

ISL 2024-25: Murray nets stoppage time winner as Jamshedpur FC beats FC Goa 2-1

Trailing 1-0 until the 74th minute of the game, a goal a piece from Javier Siverio and Jordan Murray ensured that the Red Miners bagged three points on the road.

Published : Sep 17, 2024 21:51 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Javier Siverio (right) and Jordan Murray of Jamshedpur FC celebrate after scoring against FC Goa in the Indian Super League.
Javier Siverio (right) and Jordan Murray of Jamshedpur FC celebrate after scoring against FC Goa in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

Javier Siverio (right) and Jordan Murray of Jamshedpur FC celebrate after scoring against FC Goa in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Jamshedpur FC came from behind to notch a 2-1 win against FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium in its first match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season.

Trailing 1-0 until the 74th minute of the game, a goal a piece from Javier Siverio and Jordan Murray ensured that the Red Miners bagged three points on the road.

Despite its frontline stepping up when needed, it was Jamshedpur FC s goalkeeper Albino Gomes who kept them competitive in the proceedings right from the start.

FC Goa players Armando Sadiku and Carl McHugh tested Gomes with long-range efforts in either halves. However, using his tall frame to his advantage, the custodian kept them at bay with a solid performance.

However, Sadiku did manage to slot the ball into the back of the net in the added time of the first half. Midfielder Rowllin Borges drove the ball ahead and laid up a straightforward pass for the striker with seconds to go before the half-time whistle blew. Sadiku, who joined the Gaurs in the summer from Mohun Bagan Super Giant, grabbed the opportunity and showed tremendous efficiency in thundering the ball past Gomes to give FC Goa the lead.

However, Jamshedpur FC increased the intensity as the game entered its final half an hour. Siverio drew a foul off Onei Onaindia inside the 18-yard-box, and then converted the subsequent spot-kick without breaking any sweat to equalise scores in the 74th minute. JFC could have settled for a draw in this away fixture, but head coach Khalid Jamil unleashed his attacking riches to keep knocking the doors of the FC Goa backline. 

It eventually bore fruit when Jamshedpur FC player Mobashir Rahman delivered a perfectly weighted lobbed pass to an on rushing Murray on the left flank. Murray received the ball with a deft first touch, and he cut inside to the extent of pulling outside of the box. Instead of engaging in a passing sequence, he then backed his instinct to attack the left post powerfully. The ball deflected off the post into the back of the net in the 93rd minute and secured the three points for Jamshedpur FC.

