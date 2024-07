The 48th edition of the Copa America, the South American continental football showpiece ended with Lionel Messi’s Argentina beating Colombia in the final to become the most successful team in the tournament’s history with 16 trophies.

The competiton has been running since 1916 but was rebranded into its current form in 1975.

Over the more-than-century long history of the tournament, before the tournament began, Argentina and Uruguay were the two most successful teams, winning the crown 15 times each. Brazil is next in the order with nine titles.

Most successful teams in Copa America:

Argentina - 16

Uruguay - 15

Brazil - 9

Chile - 2

Paraguay - 2

Peru 2

Bolivia - 1

Colombia - 1

Sportstar brings you the edition-wise list of champions in Copa America.