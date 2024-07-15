MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Spaniard deserving of Ballon d’Or after final win, says Rodri

While the prestigious award has been dominated by Spanish league players, no Spaniard has won the prize for best player in the world since Barcelona great Luis Suarez in 1960.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 19:01 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Rodri of Spain celebrates with the UEFA Euro 2024 Henri Delaunay Trophy after his team’s victory in the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion.
Rodri of Spain celebrates with the UEFA Euro 2024 Henri Delaunay Trophy after his team’s victory in the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rodri of Spain celebrates with the UEFA Euro 2024 Henri Delaunay Trophy after his team’s victory in the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Euro 2024 champion Spain deserves to have one of its players win the Ballon d’Or, player of the tournament Rodri said after Sunday’s 2-1 victory over England.

While the prestigious award has been dominated by Spanish league players, no Spaniard has won the prize for best player in the world since Barcelona great Luis Suarez in 1960, despite Spain’s “golden generation” that won the 2010 World Cup, the 2008 and 2012 Euros.

While England had most of the star power with the likes of Jude Bellingham and its all-time highest goalscorer Harry Kane, it was Spanish talent that showcased brilliantly in Berlin as young player of the tournament Lamine Yamal, 17, set up Nico Williams for the opening goal two minutes into the second half.

RELATED | Spain edges past England 2-1 to win the Euros for a record fourth time

Substitute Cole Palmer helped England equalise in the 73rd minute, but it was substitute Mikel Oyarzabal’s 86th-minute winner that secured Spain’s record fourth title.

Not only did Spain play a perfect European Championship by winning all seven games in Germany, but it also scored 15 goals, the most by any team in a Euros.

“Spanish football deserves a Ballon d’Or winner,” the Manchester City player said after the final. “I’m going to be honest, I would like for a Spaniard to win it, I don’t care who. It would be great.”

Asked about his chances of winning the award, Rodri said, “I’ve heard that (Champions League winner Real Madrid’s) Dani Carvajal also deserves it. From an individual standpoint, I’m very proud of what I am doing and the recognition I’m getting. But someone else has to make that assessment.”

