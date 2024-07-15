MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 final: Spain edges past England 2-1 to win the Euros for a record fourth time

Oyarzabal combined with Marc Cucurella on a swift counter-attack for the winning goal as Spain was crowned champions, having won all seven games it played in the tournament.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 02:23 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal celebrating the winner in Euro 2024 final against France.
Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal celebrating the winner in Euro 2024 final against France. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrating the winner in Euro 2024 final against France.

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal scored four minutes from time to give Spain a deserved 2-1 Euro 2024 final victory over England on Sunday and a record fourth European crown, as Gareth Southgate’s team lost in its second successive final.

Oyarzabal combined with Marc Cucurella on a swift counter-attack for the winning goal as Spain was crowned champions, having won all seven games it played in the tournament

After an extremely cautious first half where Spain had more possession and its opponents got the only shot on target, it only took two minutes after the restart for the Spaniards to break the deadlock.

Teenager Lamine Yamal found space down the right and crossed for fellow winger Nico Williams to slot home as England fell behind for the fourth successive match.

Spain then enjoyed a purple patch with a series of attacks as England’s previously watertight defence fell apart.

England boss Gareth Southgate reacted by sending on Ollie Watkins, the goalscoring substitute hero of the semifinal, for an ineffective Harry Kane after an hour, with Cole Palmer, its most creative player for the last month, joining him 10 minutes later.

It paid off almost immediately when Jude Bellingham laid the ball back into Palmer’s path and the substitute curled home a precise low 20-metre shot in the 73rd minute.

The massed ranks of England fans, who vastly outnumbered its rivals, exploded and the whole feel of the night changed.

Spain, however, weathered the storm and, Oyarzabal who came on in the 68th minute, struck.

There was still time for more drama at the other end as Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon parried a Declan Rice header from a corner and Dani Olmo blocked Marc Guehi’s follow up on the line. 

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
