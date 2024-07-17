MagazineBuy Print

Former US goalkeeper Tim Howard joins the Houston Dynamo FC ownership as a minority investor

Howard made 121 appearances for the U.S. national team from 2002-2017, including eight in the World Cup. He was part of the initial ownership group of Memphis 901 FC in the United Soccer League in 2018.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 10:04 IST

AP
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard has joined the group that collectively owns Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo FC and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Houston Dash as a minority investor.
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard has joined the group that collectively owns Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo FC and the National Women's Soccer League's Houston Dash as a minority investor.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard has joined the group that collectively owns Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo FC and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Houston Dash as a minority investor. | Photo Credit: AP

Former U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard has joined the group that collectively owns Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo FC and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Houston Dash as a minority investor.

Houston Dynamo Football Club announced the addition on Tuesday.

“His wealth of experience across soccer, both as a player at the highest levels and subsequently as a sporting director and media analyst, will be invaluable within ownership as we continue to build a competitive and successful organization,” majority owner and chairman Ted Segal said in a statement. “Moreover, Tim’s commitment to using his unique platform to positively impact communities in need aligns with the values of our organization.”

Howard made 121 appearances for the U.S. national team from 2002-2017, including eight in the World Cup. He was part of the initial ownership group of Memphis 901 FC in the United Soccer League in 2018.

“As someone who has dedicated my life to the sport of soccer, I am thrilled to join the Houston Dash and Dynamo ownership group,” Howard said. “This opportunity allows me to further contribute to the growth of the game in the United States and connect with the passionate soccer fans who call Houston home.”

