MLS: RSL star Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango suspended 4 matches for harassment

Arango, who leads MLS with 17 goals, will miss two league matches, a leagues cup match and the MLS all-star game.

Published : Jul 16, 2024 08:14 IST , Salt Lake - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango in action.
infoIcon

Real Salt Lake star forward Cristian Arango was suspended Monday for four matches for violating the MLS Anti-Harassment Policy.

Neither the MLS nor Real Salt Lake divulged what led to the disciplinary action.

“The club has fully cooperated with Major League Soccer’s investigation and accepts the disciplinary decision,” Real Salt Lake said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Colombia’s football federation president and son among 27 arrested in chaos at Copa America final

Arango leads MLS with 17 goals, which ties the RSL single-season record set by Alvaro Saborio in 2012. He will miss regular-season road matches against Los Angeles FC on Wednesday and the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, the MLS All-Star Game on July 24 and RSL’s Leagues Cup home match against Atlas on August 1.

Arango, 29, also ranks second on the club with 11 assists this season, his second with Salt Lake. He played for LAFC from 2021-22 and scored 14 and 16 goals, respectively.

Overall, the Colombian has 53 goals and 20 assists in 85 matches (73 starts) in his four MLS campaigns.

