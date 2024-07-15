MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian Football: India forward Manisha Kalyan joins Greek side PAOK from Apollon Ladies

Indian women’s national team forward Manisha Kalyan has moved from Apollon Ladies in Cyprus to Greek side PAOK, which also plays in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 20:07 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Manisha Kalyan of India in action during the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Group A match between India and Iran at DY Patil Stadium.
Manisha Kalyan of India in action during the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Group A match between India and Iran at DY Patil Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Manisha Kalyan of India in action during the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Group A match between India and Iran at DY Patil Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Indian Football: India forward Manisha Kalyan joins Greek side PAOK from Apollon Ladies
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shaqiri retires from international football after Switzerland’s quarterfinal exit from Euro 2024 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Spaniard deserving of Ballon d’Or after final win, says Rodri
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Ball-shy England dealt familiar fate as final hurdle proves too far
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Copa America 2024: Argentina’s victory celebrations marred by violence
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Football: India forward Manisha Kalyan joins Greek side PAOK from Apollon Ladies
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shaqiri retires from international football after Switzerland’s quarterfinal exit from Euro 2024 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 15: Randhawa tied 7th in Swiss Senior; Jeev finishes tied 20th
    Team Sportstar
  4. When have the Olympics not been held on schedule?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics: Why do Olympians bite their medals?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment