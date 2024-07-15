Indian Football: India forward Manisha Kalyan joins Greek side PAOK from Apollon Ladies

Indian women’s national team forward Manisha Kalyan has moved from Apollon Ladies in Cyprus to Greek side PAOK, which also plays in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, the club announced on Monday.
More to follow.
