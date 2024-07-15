MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz beating Djokovic in final proves winds of change beyond the Big Three in men’s tennis

Novak Djokovic’s loss in straight sets in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, which ensured that all three Slams in 2024 so far have been won by Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 22:03 IST , London

N. Sudarshan
Two times in a row: Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic not once but twice in the WImbledon final, winning the 2024 edition in straight sets.
Two times in a row: Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic not once but twice in the WImbledon final, winning the 2024 edition in straight sets. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Two times in a row: Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic not once but twice in the WImbledon final, winning the 2024 edition in straight sets. | Photo Credit: AFP

Transitions between sporting eras are generally messy affairs. There is first a vacuum, and then multiple contenders jostle to fill this space before an otherworldly talent descends and wins everything in sight.

This is what happened when Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi slowly exited the scene in the early 2000s, and the likes of Marat Safin, Lleyton Hewitt, Thomas Johansson and Andy Roddick sparred before Roger Federer, and then Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic established a two-decade long stranglehold.

In comparison, the transition to the era of Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Jannik Sinner (22) from the Big Three has been wrinkle free.

Djokovic had one of the greatest years in tennis history in 2023, winning three Majors, reaching the final of the other, claiming the ATP Tour Finals and finishing the season as World No.1 for a record eighth time.

ALSO READ: Alcaraz beats Djokovic for second Wimbledon title, reaffirms the changing of guard

Yet, there has been space for Alcaraz and Sinner to provide sufficient evidence that they are the chosen two. Instead of a churn, what we have witnessed seem like confirmation hearings.

Alcaraz’s stunning straight sets victory over Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, which ensured that all three Slams in 2024 so far have been won by Sinner (Australian Open) and Alcaraz (Roland-Garros and Wimbledon), has provided the most definitive proof yet.

“Being with Jannik, winning Grand Slams... I think it is good for tennis to have new faces,” Alcaraz said, after winning his fourth Major. “I’m really glad to have him [Sinner]. We have a really good rivalry and it is great for the sport.”

There was never any doubting Alcaraz’s and Sinner’s talent. It was always a question of their mental make-up, the most crucial aspect in winning big tournaments.

But Sinner’s victory over the Serb in the 2024 Australian Open semifinal and Alcaraz’s in the last two Wimbledon finals have shown that they have the mettle.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2024 Final: Alcaraz retains title, does the double over Djokovic

“Both of them are the best this year by far,” Djokovic said. “I’m not at that level. To really have a chance to beat these guys in Grand Slam later stages or Olympics, I’ll have to play much better than I did [vs. Alcaraz].”

This year may well be one where Djokovic, a habitual winner of all big prizes, turns the chaser. Alcaraz believes Djokovic is still the “Superman”, but the 37-year-old knows he has a tough task.

“I’m going to work on it,” the 24-time Major champion said. “It’s not something I haven’t experienced before. In the face of adversity, normally I rise and I learn and get stronger. That’s what I’m going to do.”

