TNPL 2024: Royal Kings, Panthers encounter abandoned due to rain

On a frustrating day for the fans, incessant rains and repeated interruptions throughout the evening meant the TNPL match between Nellai Royal Kings and Siechem Madurai Panthers was abandoned after just 5.2 overs of action at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground on Monday.

Heavy rains in the evening meant the toss was delayed, and when it eventually happened at 8.10 p.m., there was enough time for a full 20-over match.

The Panthers inserted Royal Kings in, and just before the start, another spell of rain reduced the game to 17 overs per side. There was a further interruption in the fourth over, and the players returned for a 15-over tie. Nine balls later, the match was called off for good, with the teams sharing a point each.