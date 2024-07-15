MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

TNPL 2024: Royal Kings, Panthers encounter abandoned due to rain

Heavy rains in the evening meant the toss was delayed, and when it eventually happened at 8.10 p.m., there was enough time for a full 20-over match. 

Published : Jul 15, 2024 23:10 IST , Coimbatore - 1 MIN READ

S. Dipak Ragav
The match between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings in the Shriram Capital Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) called off due to rain in Coimbatore.
The match between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings in the Shriram Capital Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) called off due to rain in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

The match between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings in the Shriram Capital Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) called off due to rain in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/ The Hindu

On a frustrating day for the fans, incessant rains and repeated interruptions throughout the evening meant the TNPL match between Nellai Royal Kings and Siechem Madurai Panthers was abandoned after just 5.2 overs of action at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground on Monday.

Heavy rains in the evening meant the toss was delayed, and when it eventually happened at 8.10 p.m., there was enough time for a full 20-over match. 

The Panthers inserted Royal Kings in, and just before the start, another spell of rain reduced the game to 17 overs per side. There was a further interruption in the fourth over, and the players returned for a 15-over tie. Nine balls later, the match was called off for good, with the teams sharing a point each. 

Scores:
Brief scores: Nellai Royal Kings 33/2 in 5.2 overs (Gurjapneet Singh 2/3) vs Siechem Madurai Panthers. 

Related stories

Related Topics

TNPL /

Nellai Royal Kings /

Seichem Madurai Panthers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. TNPL 2024: Royal Kings, Panthers encounter abandoned due to rain
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz beating Djokovic in final proves winds of change beyond the Big Three in men’s tennis
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Motorsport weekly wrap: Belgium returns to F1 Sprint calendar; McLaughlin, Power secure wins in Iowa double-header
    Kavita Menon
  4. Bumrah is a freak, says India’s outgoing bowling coach Mhambrey
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Nordea Open: Nadal wins doubles match on clay alongside Ruud ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. TNPL 2024: Royal Kings, Panthers encounter abandoned due to rain
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Bumrah is a freak, says India’s outgoing bowling coach Mhambrey
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Grand homecoming for Pandya in Vadodara
    PTI
  4. PCB appoints Tony Hemming as chief curator for 2 years
    PTI
  5. Paris Olympics: Kohli wishes good luck to India’s Games-bound athletes
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. TNPL 2024: Royal Kings, Panthers encounter abandoned due to rain
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz beating Djokovic in final proves winds of change beyond the Big Three in men’s tennis
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Motorsport weekly wrap: Belgium returns to F1 Sprint calendar; McLaughlin, Power secure wins in Iowa double-header
    Kavita Menon
  4. Bumrah is a freak, says India’s outgoing bowling coach Mhambrey
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Nordea Open: Nadal wins doubles match on clay alongside Ruud ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment