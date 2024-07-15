MagazineBuy Print

Shaqiri retires from international football after Switzerland’s quarterfinal exit from Euro 2024 

Shaqiri has played 125 matches for Switzerland, scoring 32 goals. He is the only Swiss player to appear in seven major tournaments, from World Cup 2010 to Euro 2024.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 19:23 IST , Bengaluru

Team Sportstar
The 32-year-old made two appearances in Euro 2024 as Switzerland exited from the quarterfinals.
The 32-year-old made two appearances in Euro 2024 as Switzerland exited from the quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The 32-year-old made two appearances in Euro 2024 as Switzerland exited from the quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former Bayern Munich and Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri announced his retirement from international football on Monday, after a 14-year spell with the Swiss national team.

Shaqiri has played 125 matches for Switzerland, scoring 32 goals. He is the only Swiss player to appear in seven major tournaments, from World Cup 2010 to Euro 2024.

The 32-year-old made two appearances in Euro 2024 as Switzerland exited from the quarterfinals.

“Seven tournaments, many goals, 14 years with the Swiss national team and unforgettable moments. It’s time to say goodbye to the national team,” Shaqiri wrote on Instagram. “Great memories remain and I say to you all, thank you.”

Shaqiri, who won the Swiss and German leagues three times each at FC Basel and Bayern as well as the Premier League at Liverpool, has played for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire since 2022.

