MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Canada, Uruguay criticise organizers ahead of third-place clash

In its first-ever Copa America, Canada finished second in Group A and defeated Venezuela in the quarterfinals before falling 2-0 to Argentina in the semis.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 16:58 IST , North Carolina - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Canada starting eleven pose for a picture before a match during Copa AMerica 2024.
Canada starting eleven pose for a picture before a match during Copa AMerica 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Canada starting eleven pose for a picture before a match during Copa AMerica 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Canada and Uruguay have differing outlooks about how the Copa America has gone as they clash in the third-place match on Saturday in Charlotte.

In its first-ever Copa America, Canada finished second in Group A and defeated Venezuela in the quarterfinals before falling 2-0 to Argentina in the semis. Both of Canada’s setbacks in the tournament came against Argentina.

Its strong showing has got Canada, an ice hockey-loving nation, showing a growing interest in its football squad.

“We want to inspire the nation,” Canada coach Jesse Marsch said. “We want to develop the sport in the country.

“We want people to remember this as a moment in time that changed the trajectory of what this sport is in Canada.”

Uruguay’s bid for a record 16th Copa America crown ended when they fell 1-0 to Colombia in Wednesday’s semi-final, also held in Charlotte.

Uruguay won all three Group C matches by an aggregate 9-1 score and then beat Brazil on penalties in the quarterfinals. But its dominance ended against Colombia despite it having a man-advantage for the entire second half.

ALSO READ | Who is the referee for Canada vs Uruguay third place match?

“We didn’t make the most of the moments during the first half when we could have equalised,” Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said. “In the second half, we should have created more danger.”

After the match some Uruguay players went into the crowd and fought with Colombian fans.

South American football federation and Copa America organisers CONMEBOL have opened an investigation.

When it was suggested to Bielsa that sanctions could be forthcoming for Uruguay, the 68-year-old became agitated.

“The players reacted like any other human being would,” Bielsa said. “If you see that there’s a process to keep what happened from happening, if you see that if what happened happens anyway, and that there’s supposedly another process -- an escape hatch, let’s say -- and both things fail, and you see your woman or your mother or a baby being attacked, what would you do?

“You’d ask whether they’re going to punish the people who defended themselves? What you should be asking me if you had a minimum amount of sympathy is if the players have received an apology from those who are responsible for caring for every single spectator.”

Marsch was also critical of how the tournament has been run, citing poor treatment of his team and criticising the officiating.

Referees did not call a foul when Canada captain Alphonso Davies was taken down in the semifinal by Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel and sustained a right ankle injury.

“For me, this tournament has not been professional,” Marsch said.

“I watched what happened after the (Uruguay-Colombia) match and certainly I don’t know all the details, but certainly we wouldn’t want anyone’s families or any player’s families to be put in harm’s way.

“But I know if Team Canada, if our team would have responded like this, that there would be heavy sanctions because of the treatment that we received in this tournament.

“The whole time we’ve had our players be head-butted, we’ve had racial slurs thrown at our players live and through social media... We’ve been treated like second-class citizens.”

Marsch said he does not know if Davies will be available on Saturday.

Uruguay defender Nahitan Nandez will return from a red card suspension tied to his vicious tackle of Brazil’s Rodrygo in the quarter-finals. Another key defender, Ronald Araujo, is out after injuring his leg against Colombia.

Related stories

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Uruguay /

Copa America /

Ice Hockey /

Jesse Marsch /

Uruguay /

Colombia /

Marcelo Bielsa /

CONMEBOL /

Alphonso Davies /

Nahitan Nandez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024 LIVE score, Ladies’ singles final: Barbora Krejcikova faces Jasmine Paolini; Match starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. India tour of Sri Lanka 2024 revised schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 4th T20: India 71/0 (7); Jaiswal, Gill attack in PowerPlay vs Zimbabwe
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Diede de Groot wins women’s wheelchair final for 15th straight major title
    AP
  5. Paris 2024: USA basketball star Durant ‘going to be okay’ for Olympics
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Paris 2024: USA basketball star Durant ‘going to be okay’ for Olympics
    AFP
  2. Euro 2024: Bhaichung Bhutia backs Spain in European Cup final against Kane’s England
    PTI
  3. Copa America 2024: Canada, Uruguay criticise organizers ahead of third-place clash
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Golden boot to be shared between six players if no tie-breraker in final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Canada vs Uruguay third place match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024 LIVE score, Ladies’ singles final: Barbora Krejcikova faces Jasmine Paolini; Match starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. India tour of Sri Lanka 2024 revised schedule: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 4th T20: India 71/0 (7); Jaiswal, Gill attack in PowerPlay vs Zimbabwe
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Diede de Groot wins women’s wheelchair final for 15th straight major title
    AP
  5. Paris 2024: USA basketball star Durant ‘going to be okay’ for Olympics
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment