Wimbledon 2024: Diede de Groot wins women’s wheelchair final for 15th straight major title

Diede de Groot secured her 15th consecutive Grand Slam title by winning the women’s wheelchair final at Wimbledon on Saturday for her sixth singles trophy at the All-England Club.

De Groot defeated fellow Dutchwoman Aniek van Koot 6-4, 6-4 on No. 1 Court, sealing the victory with a backhand service return to extend her record streak of consecutive major titles and take her overall tally to 23 — also a record.

She has won every Grand Slam tournament since the 2020 US Open and also has 19 major doubles titles.

The 27-year-old De Groot said the support for wheelchair tennis has come a long way in the seven years since she won her first Wimbledon title.

“I played on Court 3, I think there was about three people watching, of my own fans,” she said of that final in 2017. “So this one, playing here on Court 1, all of you are here and you were so much into the match. You were cheering for us, you were supporting us. Thank you so much for your support.”