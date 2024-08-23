MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Lulu Sun advance to Monterrey Open semifinals

Alexandrova beat Yue Yuan 7-5, 7-6(3) in the quarterfinals while Lulu Sun of New Zealand prevailed 6-4, 6-3 over Erika Andreeva.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 08:26 IST , MONTERREY - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Ekaterina Alexandrova reacts during her first round match against Yue Yuan of China at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
FILE PHOTO: Ekaterina Alexandrova reacts during her first round match against Yue Yuan of China at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ekaterina Alexandrova reacts during her first round match against Yue Yuan of China at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Third-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia beat seventh-seeded Yue Yuan of China 7-5, 7-6 (3) on Thursday to reach the semifinals of Monterrey Open.

Alexandrova will face Lulu Sun of New Zealand, a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Erika Andreeva of Russia in the WTA 500 event at Sonoma Club.

The 29-year-old Alexandrova won the last of her four career WTA Tour titles last year at Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.

In the other quarterfinals, second-seeded Emma Navarro of the United States faced ninth-seeded Magdalena Frech of Poland, and fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine was set to meet sixth-seeded Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ekaterina Alexandrova /

Erika Andreeva /

Lulu Sun /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Lulu Sun advance to Monterrey Open semifinals
    AP
  2. Top-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia reaches semifinals at Tennis in the Land
    AP
  3. Golf: FedEx Cup No. 50 Keegan Bradley leads BMW Championship
    Reuters
  4. How Julius Yego’s advice helped Neeraj Chopra throw 89.49m to secure second place in Lausanne Diamond League
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo opens his account but Al-Nassr draws with Al-Raed
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Lulu Sun advance to Monterrey Open semifinals
    AP
  2. Top-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia reaches semifinals at Tennis in the Land
    AP
  3. US Open 2024: Former runner-up Ons Jabeur withdraws
    AFP
  4. Sabalenka rested and ready for US Open breakthrough
    Reuters
  5. US Open main draw: Sinner vs Alcaraz, Djokovic vs Zverev projected semifinals; Gauff begins title defense against Gracheva
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Lulu Sun advance to Monterrey Open semifinals
    AP
  2. Top-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia reaches semifinals at Tennis in the Land
    AP
  3. Golf: FedEx Cup No. 50 Keegan Bradley leads BMW Championship
    Reuters
  4. How Julius Yego’s advice helped Neeraj Chopra throw 89.49m to secure second place in Lausanne Diamond League
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo opens his account but Al-Nassr draws with Al-Raed
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment