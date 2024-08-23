MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Top-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia reaches semifinals at Tennis in the Land

Haddad Maia will face third-seeded Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 winner over sixth-seeded Peyton Stearns of the United States.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 08:15 IST , CLEVELAND - 1 MIN READ

AP
Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil celebrates after winning a point during the National Bank Open.
Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil celebrates after winning a point during the National Bank Open. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil celebrates after winning a point during the National Bank Open. | Photo Credit: AFP

Top-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil beat Clara Burel of France 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday to reach the semifinals of Tennis in the Land.

Haddad Maia, ranked No. 23 in the world, has not lost a set in the first three rounds of the WTA 250 event at the Nautica Waterfront District.

“Today was also a tough match, but I’m happy with the way I’m improving in the tournament,” Haddad Maia said. “It feels good to be at a big tournament. I think every player enjoys that. I feel ready and confident for tomorrow.”

Haddad Maia will face third-seeded Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 winner over sixth-seeded Peyton Stearns of the United States.

In the other semifinal, McCartney Kessler of the United States will play fifth-seeded Anastasia Potapova of Russia. Kessler beat Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-2, and Potapova topped Ana Bogdan of Romania 6-2, 6-1.

Related stories

Related Topics

Beatriz Haddad Maia /

WTA /

Katerina Siniakova /

Anastasia Potapova

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Top-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia reaches semifinals at Tennis in the Land
    AP
  2. Golf: FedEx Cup No. 50 Keegan Bradley leads BMW Championship
    Reuters
  3. How Julius Yego’s advice helped Neeraj Chopra throw 89.49m to secure second place in Lausanne Diamond League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo opens his account but Al-Nassr draws with Al-Raed
    Team Sportstar
  5. Courtois quits Belgium national team, says won’t play under coach Tedesco
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Top-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia reaches semifinals at Tennis in the Land
    AP
  2. US Open 2024: Former runner-up Ons Jabeur withdraws
    AFP
  3. Sabalenka rested and ready for US Open breakthrough
    Reuters
  4. US Open main draw: Sinner vs Alcaraz, Djokovic vs Zverev projected semifinals; Gauff begins title defense against Gracheva
    AP
  5. Zheng and Rybakina among U.S. Open contenders in wide open women’s draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Top-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia reaches semifinals at Tennis in the Land
    AP
  2. Golf: FedEx Cup No. 50 Keegan Bradley leads BMW Championship
    Reuters
  3. How Julius Yego’s advice helped Neeraj Chopra throw 89.49m to secure second place in Lausanne Diamond League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Ronaldo opens his account but Al-Nassr draws with Al-Raed
    Team Sportstar
  5. Courtois quits Belgium national team, says won’t play under coach Tedesco
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment