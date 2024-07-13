MagazineBuy Print

Nick Kyrgios hints at return at US Open 2024 while practising with Novak Djokovic

Kyrgios has played just one official singles match since October 2022. He has been doing TV commentary during Wimbledon. The US Open starts in late August.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 11:26 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Nick Kyrgios
FILE PHOTO: Nick Kyrgios | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nick Kyrgios | Photo Credit: AP

No one knows for sure when 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios will return to competition after nearly two years away from the tour because of injuries. But perhaps Kyrgios dropped a hint to Novak Djokovic while the two were practising this week at the All England Club.

“He hit a really good serve, and he said, Well, I might come back at the US Open.’ So I don’t know if he was joking about it or not,” Djokovic said after winning his semifinal on Friday.

“But let me tell you, he’s hitting the ball as good as ever, really.” Kyrgios, a 29-year-old Australian, lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon final two years ago, before knee and wrist problems sidelined him.

Kyrgios has played just one official singles match since October 2022. He has been doing TV commentary during Wimbledon. The US Open starts in late August.

READ MORE | Wimbledon men’s singles champions in Open Era: From Laver in 1968 to Alcaraz in 2023

“Yeah, I think that the return is near, but it’s hard to say, really, because (it’s) one thing ... really practising for like an hour or two, but completely something different when you are out there on the tour playing in a tournament where you have to come back every single day — maybe for four, five, six days in a row,” Djokovic said.

“I guess he will also not know if his wrist will react well until he actually plays a tournament.” Djokovic, who plays Carlos Alcaraz for the Wimbledon title on Sunday, said he hopes Kyrgios can compete again.

“I think everyone in tennis hopes he can come back quickly,” Djokovic said, “because we definitely need him on the tour.” 

