Wimbledon 2024 to have a new women’s champion as Krejcikova and Paolini battle it out for the crown

A fortnight ago, a Wimbledon women’s singles final between Barbora Krejcikova and Jasmine Paolini would have been no tipster’s recommendation.

On Saturday, they will compete for their maiden Venus Rosewater Dish and become the eighth different singles champion at the All England Club in as many years.

Both women come into the summit clash on the back of tough three-set wins. While Krejcikova blunted the big-hitting Elena Rybakina’s challenge 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, Paolini outlasted Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(8) in an epic that lasted nearly three hours.

Krejcikova may have spent 44 minutes less on the court, but it was as difficult a win as Paolini’s, for the Czech was also in the doubles draw until late on Wednesday, losing a three-set quarterfinal with partner Laura Siegemund.

But Krejcikova and Paolini will be sufficiently rested ahead of the weekend final and it may be tempting to pick the former as the favourite simply because she has Slam-winning experience (French Open 2021) and has tasted title success on Centre Court by securing the doubles trophies in 2018 and 2022. Krejcikova’s all-round skills will also stand her in good stead.

Paolini, however, has been the flavour of the season, and has impressed with her boundless energy. She started the year with just four main draw match wins at the Majors — three of them at the French Open — but has now reached not one but two finals.

If ever anyone needed an example of a sophomore act done well, Paolini’s will qualify.

The 28-year-old Italian is also a smart operator on the court. She is fast across the turf, is blessed with explosive footwork and can both redirect pace and generate plenty of her own.

She is gutsy and has a never-say-die attitude, facets that helped her immensely in the semifinal versus Vekic.

Krejcikova and Paolini have met once, way back in 2018 in the first-round qualifying at the Australian Open when neither player was fully formed.

“It just shows it has been an unbelievable journey,” Krejcikova told Tennis Channel. “We are the same age, grew up and played juniors together. So incredible to be playing in the Wimbledon final.”