MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024 to have a new women’s champion as Krejcikova and Paolini battle it out for the crown

Krejcikova and Paolini have met once, way back in 2018 in the first-round qualifying at the Australian Open when neither player was fully formed.

Published : Jul 12, 2024 18:46 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
While Krejcikova (left) blunted the big-hitting Elena Rybakina’s challenge, Paolini (right) outlasted Donna Vekic in an epic that lasted nearly three hours.
While Krejcikova (left) blunted the big-hitting Elena Rybakina’s challenge, Paolini (right) outlasted Donna Vekic in an epic that lasted nearly three hours. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/Reuters
infoIcon

While Krejcikova (left) blunted the big-hitting Elena Rybakina’s challenge, Paolini (right) outlasted Donna Vekic in an epic that lasted nearly three hours. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/Reuters

A fortnight ago, a Wimbledon women’s singles final between Barbora Krejcikova and Jasmine Paolini would have been no tipster’s recommendation.

On Saturday, they will compete for their maiden Venus Rosewater Dish and become the eighth different singles champion at the All England Club in as many years.

Both women come into the summit clash on the back of tough three-set wins. While Krejcikova blunted the big-hitting Elena Rybakina’s challenge 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, Paolini outlasted Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(8) in an epic that lasted nearly three hours.

Krejcikova may have spent 44 minutes less on the court, but it was as difficult a win as Paolini’s, for the Czech was also in the doubles draw until late on Wednesday, losing a three-set quarterfinal with partner Laura Siegemund.

RELATED: Krejcikova, Paolini continue trend of surprise finalists at Wimbledon 2024

But Krejcikova and Paolini will be sufficiently rested ahead of the weekend final and it may be tempting to pick the former as the favourite simply because she has Slam-winning experience (French Open 2021) and has tasted title success on Centre Court by securing the doubles trophies in 2018 and 2022. Krejcikova’s all-round skills will also stand her in good stead.

Paolini, however, has been the flavour of the season, and has impressed with her boundless energy. She started the year with just four main draw match wins at the Majors — three of them at the French Open — but has now reached not one but two finals.

If ever anyone needed an example of a sophomore act done well, Paolini’s will qualify.

The 28-year-old Italian is also a smart operator on the court. She is fast across the turf, is blessed with explosive footwork and can both redirect pace and generate plenty of her own.

ALSO READ: Krejcikova’s controlled aggression provides perfect antidote against high-flying Ostapenko

She is gutsy and has a never-say-die attitude, facets that helped her immensely in the semifinal versus Vekic.

Krejcikova and Paolini have met once, way back in 2018 in the first-round qualifying at the Australian Open when neither player was fully formed.

“It just shows it has been an unbelievable journey,” Krejcikova told Tennis Channel. “We are the same age, grew up and played juniors together. So incredible to be playing in the Wimbledon final.”

Related Topics

Barbora Krejcikova /

Jasmine Paolini /

Wimbledon /

Donna Vekic /

Elena Rybakina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Failure doesn’t define you, says India’s T20 World Cup 2024 winning fielding coach T. Dilip
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Tour de France 2024: Philipsen wins Stage 13 in sprint finish, Pogacar keeps overall lead
    AP
  3. James Anderson: An icon of England and Test cricket bows out on a high at Lord’s
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Anwar Ali to East Bengal: Why is Mohun Bagan Super Giant trying a legal route and what is the way out for the India defender?
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Wimbledon 2024 to have a new women’s champion as Krejcikova and Paolini battle it out for the crown
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon: Top five greatest women’s singles finals of all time
    Team Sportstar
  2. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz beats Daniil Medvedev to return to the Wimbledon final
    AP
  3. Wimbledon 2024 to have a new women’s champion as Krejcikova and Paolini battle it out for the crown
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Live Score: Djokovic takes early lead against Musetti in second semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova hails late coach and former champion Novotna after reaching final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Failure doesn’t define you, says India’s T20 World Cup 2024 winning fielding coach T. Dilip
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Tour de France 2024: Philipsen wins Stage 13 in sprint finish, Pogacar keeps overall lead
    AP
  3. James Anderson: An icon of England and Test cricket bows out on a high at Lord’s
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Anwar Ali to East Bengal: Why is Mohun Bagan Super Giant trying a legal route and what is the way out for the India defender?
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Wimbledon 2024 to have a new women’s champion as Krejcikova and Paolini battle it out for the crown
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment