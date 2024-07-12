MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova hails late coach and former champion Novotna after reaching final

Krejcikova, 28, stunned 2022 champion Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to set-up a title showdown against Italy’s Jasmine Paolini on Saturday.

Published : Jul 12, 2024 08:00 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova gets emotional while speaking about her late coach and former champion Jana Novotna during the on-court interview after winning her Wimbledon semifinal against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in London on Thursday.
Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova gets emotional while speaking about her late coach and former champion Jana Novotna during the on-court interview after winning her Wimbledon semifinal against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in London on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova gets emotional while speaking about her late coach and former champion Jana Novotna during the on-court interview after winning her Wimbledon semifinal against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in London on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Barbora Krejcikova reached her first Wimbledon final on Thursday, hailing her late coach and former champion Jana Novotna for teaching her “to fight for every ball”.

Krejcikova, 28, stunned 2022 champion Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to set-up a title showdown against Italy’s Jasmine Paolini on Saturday.

The Czech said she never imagined she would reach a Wimbledon singles final.

She then became emotional during her TV interview on Centre Court as she remembered Novotna who died from cancer in 2017 at the age of 49.

“She was telling me a lot of stories about her journey here and how she was trying to win Wimbledon,” said the Czech 31st seed.

“I was so far away when we had this talk. Now I am here and I am in a final.”

She added: “I remember thinking about her a lot. I have so many beautiful memories and when I step on the court I fight for every single ball as that is what she would want me to do.”

Novotna was Wimbledon champion in 1998 but only after losing finals at the All England Club in 1993 and 1997.

She famously wept on the shoulder of Britain’s Duchess of Kent after the 1993 final which she lost to Steffi Graf.

Novotna had led 4-1 in the third set and was a point away from going 5-1 up only to serve a double fault.

She lost the next five games and was defeated 7-6 (8/6), 1-6, 6-4.

Related stories

Related Topics

Barbora Krejcikova /

Elena Rybakina /

Jana Novotna /

Wimbledon /

Wimbledon 2024 /

Jasmine Paolini

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How England evolved and beat Netherlands to make it to Euro 2024 final: A tactical deep dive
    Karthik Mudaliar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova hails late coach and former champion Novotna after reaching final
    AFP
  3. Copa America 2024: CONMEBOL opens investigation into Colombia vs Uruguay semifinal brawl
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova comes from behind to stun former champion Rybakina, faces Paolini in final
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova, Paolini continue trend of surprise finalists at The Championships
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova hails late coach and former champion Novotna after reaching final
    AFP
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Tearful Vekic struggles to see any positives after heartbreaking loss to Paolini in semifinals
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova comes from behind to stun former champion Rybakina, faces Paolini in final
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024, July 12 schedule: Alcaraz faces Medvedev, Djokovic takes on Musetti in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova, Paolini continue trend of surprise finalists at The Championships
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How England evolved and beat Netherlands to make it to Euro 2024 final: A tactical deep dive
    Karthik Mudaliar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova hails late coach and former champion Novotna after reaching final
    AFP
  3. Copa America 2024: CONMEBOL opens investigation into Colombia vs Uruguay semifinal brawl
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova comes from behind to stun former champion Rybakina, faces Paolini in final
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova, Paolini continue trend of surprise finalists at The Championships
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment