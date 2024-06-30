Wimbledon men’s singles champions in Open Era: From Laver in 1968 to Alcaraz in 2023

Carlos Alcaraz will be men’s singles defending champion at the 137th edition of Wimbledon which is set to be held from July 1 to 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Alcaraz won his maiden Wimbledon title last year with a five-set victory over seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the final.
Since the beginning of the Open Era (1968), 22 different men have won the singles title at the grass Major.
Switzerland’s Roger Federer holds the record for most Wimbledon titles (8) won by a man followed by Djokovic (7) and Pete Sampras (7).
Here’s the complete list of men’s singles winners at Wimbledon (since 1968):
|YEAR
|WINNER
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|2023
|Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|1-6, 7-6(6), 1-6, 3-6, 6-4
|2022
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Nick Kyrgios (Australia)
|4–6, 6–3, 6–4, 7–6(3)
|2021
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Matteo Berrettini (Italy)
|6–7(4), 6–4, 6–4, 6–3
|2020
|No competition due to COVID-19
|No competition due to COVID-19
|No competition due to COVID-19
|2019
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|7–6(5), 1–6, 7–6(4), 4–6, 13–12(3)
|2018
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Kevin Anderson (South Africa)
|6–2, 6–2, 7–6(3)
|2017
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Marin Cilic (Croatia)
|6–3, 6–1, 6–4
|2016
|Andy Murray (Great Britain)
|Milos Raonic (Canada)
|6–4, 7–6(3), 7–6(2)
|2015
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|7–6(1), 6–7(10), 6–4, 6–3
|2014
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|6–7(7), 6–4, 7–6(4), 5–7, 6–4
|2013
|Andy Murray (Great Britain)
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|6–4, 7–5, 6–4
|2012
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Andy Murray (Great Britain)
|4–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–4
|2011
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|6–4, 6–1, 1–6, 6–3
|2010
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)
|6–3, 7–5, 6–4
|2009
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Andy Roddick (USA)
|5–7, 7–6(6), 7–6(5), 3–6, 16–14
|2008
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5), 6–7(8), 9–7
|2007
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|7–6(7), 4–6, 7–6(3), 2–6, 6–2
|2006
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|6–0, 7–6(5), 6–7(2), 6–3
|2005
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Andy Roddick (USA)
|6–2, 7–6(2), 6–4
|2004
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Andy Roddick (USA)
|4–6, 7–5, 7–6(3), 6–4
|2003
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Mark Philippoussis
|7–6(5), 6–2, 7–6(3)
|2002
|Lleyton Hewitt (Australia)
|David Nalbandian (Argentina)
|6–1, 6–3, 6–2
|2001
|Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia)
|Patrick Rafter (Australia)
|6–3, 3–6, 6–3, 2–6, 9–7
|2000
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Patrick Rafter (Australia)
|6–7(10), 7–6(5), 6–4, 6–2
|1999
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Andre Agassi (USA)
|6–3, 6–4, 7–5
|1998
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia)
|6–7(2), 7–6(9), 6–4, 3–6, 6–2
|1997
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Cedric Pioline (France)
|6–4, 6–2, 6–4
|1996
|Richard Krajicek (Netherlands)
|MaliVai Washington (USA)
|6–3, 6–4, 6–3
|1995
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|6–7(5), 6–2, 6–4, 6–2
|1994
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia)
|7–6(2), 7–6(5), 6–0
|1993
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Jim Courier (USA)
|7–6(3), 7–6(6), 3–6, 6–3
|1992
|Andre Agassi (USA)
|Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia)
|6–7(8), 6–4, 6–4, 1–6, 6–4
|1991
|Michael Stich (Germany)
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|6–4, 7–6(4), 6–4
|1990
|Stefan Edberg (Sweden)
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|6–2, 6–2, 3–6, 3–6, 6–4
|1989
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|Stefan Edberg (Sweden)
|6–0, 7–6(1), 6–4
|1988
|Stefan Edberg (Sweden)
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|4–6, 7–6(2), 6–4, 6–2
|1987
|Pat Cash (Australia)
|Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia)
|7–6(5), 6–2, 7–5
|1986
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia)
|6–4, 6–3, 7–5
|1985
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|Kevin Curren (USA)
|6–3, 6–7(4), 7–6(3), 6–4
|1984
|John McEnroe (USA)
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|6–1, 6–1, 6–2
|1983
|John McEnroe (USA)
|Chris Lewis (New Zealand)
|6–2, 6–2, 6–2
|1982
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|John McEnroe (USA)
|3–6, 6–3, 6–7(2), 7–6(5), 6–4
|1981
|John McEnroe (USA)
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|4–6, 7–6(1), 7–6(4), 6–4
|1980
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|John McEnroe (USA)
|1–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–7(16), 8–6
|1979
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|Roscoe Tanner (USA)
|6–7(4), 6–1, 3–6, 6–3, 6–4
|1978
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|6–2, 6–2, 6–3
|1977
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|3–6, 6–2, 6–1, 5–7, 6–4
|1976
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|Ilie Nastase (Romania)
|6–4, 6–2, 9–7
|1975
|Arthur Ashe (USA)
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|6–1, 6–1, 5–7, 6–4
|1974
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|Ken Rosewall (Australia)
|6–1, 6–1, 6–4
|1973
|Jan Kodes (Czechoslovakia)
|Alex Metreveli (USSR)
|6–1, 9–8(5), 6–3
|1972
|Stan Smith (USA)
|Ilie Nastase (Romania)
|4–6, 6–3, 6–3, 4–6, 7–5
|1971
|John Newcombe (Australia)
|Stan Smith (USA)
|6–3, 5–7, 2–6, 6–4, 6–4
|1970
|John Newcombe (Australia)
|Ken Rosewall (Australia)
|5–7, 6–3, 6–2, 3–6, 6–1
|1969
|Rod Laver (Australia)
|John Newcombe (Australia)
|6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–4
|1968
|Rod Laver (Australia)
|Tony Roche (Australia)
|6–3, 6–4, 6–2
