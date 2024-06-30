MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon men’s singles champions in Open Era: From Laver in 1968 to Alcaraz in 2023

Since the beginning of the Open Era (1968), 22 different men have won Wimbledon with Carlos Alcaraz becoming the latest member of the club in 2023.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 16:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden Wimbledon title in 2023 with a five-set victory over Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the final.
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden Wimbledon title in 2023 with a five-set victory over Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden Wimbledon title in 2023 with a five-set victory over Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz will be men’s singles defending champion at the 137th edition of Wimbledon which is set to be held from July 1 to 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Alcaraz won his maiden Wimbledon title last year with a five-set victory over seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the final.

Since the beginning of the Open Era (1968), 22 different men have won the singles title at the grass Major.

Switzerland’s Roger Federer holds the record for most Wimbledon titles (8) won by a man followed by Djokovic (7) and Pete Sampras (7).

Here’s the complete list of men’s singles winners at Wimbledon (since 1968):

YEAR WINNER RUNNER-UP SCORE
2023 Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 1-6, 7-6(6), 1-6, 3-6, 6-4
2022 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 4–6, 6–3, 6–4, 7–6(3)
2021 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Matteo Berrettini (Italy) 6–7(4), 6–4, 6–4, 6–3
2020 No competition due to COVID-19 No competition due to COVID-19 No competition due to COVID-19
2019 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7–6(5), 1–6, 7–6(4), 4–6, 13–12(3)
2018 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6–2, 6–2, 7–6(3)
2017 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6–3, 6–1, 6–4
2016 Andy Murray (Great Britain) Milos Raonic (Canada) 6–4, 7–6(3), 7–6(2)
2015 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7–6(1), 6–7(10), 6–4, 6–3
2014 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6–7(7), 6–4, 7–6(4), 5–7, 6–4
2013 Andy Murray (Great Britain) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6–4, 7–5, 6–4
2012 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Andy Murray (Great Britain) 4–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–4
2011 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6–4, 6–1, 1–6, 6–3
2010 Rafael Nadal (Spain) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6–3, 7–5, 6–4
2009 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Andy Roddick (USA) 5–7, 7–6(6), 7–6(5), 3–6, 16–14
2008 Rafael Nadal (Spain) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5), 6–7(8), 9–7
2007 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7–6(7), 4–6, 7–6(3), 2–6, 6–2
2006 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6–0, 7–6(5), 6–7(2), 6–3
2005 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Andy Roddick (USA) 6–2, 7–6(2), 6–4
2004 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Andy Roddick (USA) 4–6, 7–5, 7–6(3), 6–4
2003 Roger Federer (Switzerland) Mark Philippoussis 7–6(5), 6–2, 7–6(3)
2002 Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) David Nalbandian (Argentina) 6–1, 6–3, 6–2
2001 Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia) Patrick Rafter (Australia) 6–3, 3–6, 6–3, 2–6, 9–7
2000 Pete Sampras (USA) Patrick Rafter (Australia) 6–7(10), 7–6(5), 6–4, 6–2
1999 Pete Sampras (USA) Andre Agassi (USA) 6–3, 6–4, 7–5
1998 Pete Sampras (USA) Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia) 6–7(2), 7–6(9), 6–4, 3–6, 6–2
1997 Pete Sampras (USA) Cedric Pioline (France) 6–4, 6–2, 6–4
1996 Richard Krajicek (Netherlands) MaliVai Washington (USA) 6–3, 6–4, 6–3
1995 Pete Sampras (USA) Boris Becker (Germany) 6–7(5), 6–2, 6–4, 6–2
1994 Pete Sampras (USA) Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia) 7–6(2), 7–6(5), 6–0
1993 Pete Sampras (USA) Jim Courier (USA) 7–6(3), 7–6(6), 3–6, 6–3
1992 Andre Agassi (USA) Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia) 6–7(8), 6–4, 6–4, 1–6, 6–4
1991 Michael Stich (Germany) Boris Becker (Germany) 6–4, 7–6(4), 6–4
1990 Stefan Edberg (Sweden) Boris Becker (Germany) 6–2, 6–2, 3–6, 3–6, 6–4
1989 Boris Becker (Germany) Stefan Edberg (Sweden) 6–0, 7–6(1), 6–4
1988 Stefan Edberg (Sweden) Boris Becker (Germany) 4–6, 7–6(2), 6–4, 6–2
1987 Pat Cash (Australia) Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) 7–6(5), 6–2, 7–5
1986 Boris Becker (Germany) Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia) 6–4, 6–3, 7–5
1985 Boris Becker (Germany) Kevin Curren (USA) 6–3, 6–7(4), 7–6(3), 6–4
1984 John McEnroe (USA) Jimmy Connors (USA) 6–1, 6–1, 6–2
1983 John McEnroe (USA) Chris Lewis (New Zealand) 6–2, 6–2, 6–2
1982 Jimmy Connors (USA) John McEnroe (USA) 3–6, 6–3, 6–7(2), 7–6(5), 6–4
1981 John McEnroe (USA) Bjorn Borg (Sweden) 4–6, 7–6(1), 7–6(4), 6–4
1980 Bjorn Borg (Sweden) John McEnroe (USA) 1–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–7(16), 8–6
1979 Bjorn Borg (Sweden) Roscoe Tanner (USA) 6–7(4), 6–1, 3–6, 6–3, 6–4
1978 Bjorn Borg (Sweden) Jimmy Connors (USA) 6–2, 6–2, 6–3
1977 Bjorn Borg (Sweden) Jimmy Connors (USA) 3–6, 6–2, 6–1, 5–7, 6–4
1976 Bjorn Borg (Sweden) Ilie Nastase (Romania) 6–4, 6–2, 9–7
1975 Arthur Ashe (USA) Jimmy Connors (USA) 6–1, 6–1, 5–7, 6–4
1974 Jimmy Connors (USA) Ken Rosewall (Australia) 6–1, 6–1, 6–4
1973 Jan Kodes (Czechoslovakia) Alex Metreveli (USSR) 6–1, 9–8(5), 6–3
1972 Stan Smith (USA) Ilie Nastase (Romania) 4–6, 6–3, 6–3, 4–6, 7–5
1971 John Newcombe (Australia) Stan Smith (USA) 6–3, 5–7, 2–6, 6–4, 6–4
1970 John Newcombe (Australia) Ken Rosewall (Australia) 5–7, 6–3, 6–2, 3–6, 6–1
1969 Rod Laver (Australia) John Newcombe (Australia) 6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–4
1968 Rod Laver (Australia) Tony Roche (Australia) 6–3, 6–4, 6–2

