Wimbledon men’s singles champions in Open Era: From Laver in 1968 to Alcaraz in 2023

Carlos Alcaraz will be men’s singles defending champion at the 137th edition of Wimbledon which is set to be held from July 1 to 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Alcaraz won his maiden Wimbledon title last year with a five-set victory over seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the final.

Since the beginning of the Open Era (1968), 22 different men have won the singles title at the grass Major.

Switzerland’s Roger Federer holds the record for most Wimbledon titles (8) won by a man followed by Djokovic (7) and Pete Sampras (7).

Here’s the complete list of men’s singles winners at Wimbledon (since 1968):