Wimbledon women’s singles champions in Open Era: From Billie Jean King in 1968 to Marketa Vondrousova in 2023

Marketa Vondrousova will be women’s singles defending champion at the 137th edition of Wimbledon which is set to be held from July 1 to 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Vondrousova won her maiden Wimbledon title last year with a straight-sets victory over Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur. She became the first unseeded woman to win the tournament in the Open Era.

Since the beginning of the Open Era (1968), 24 different women have lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish.

USA’s Martina Navratilova holds the record for most Wimbledon titles (9) won by a woman followed by Steffi Graf (7) and Serena Williams (7).

Here’s the complete list of women’s singles winners at Wimbledon (since 1968):