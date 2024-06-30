MagazineBuy Print

India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 3 One-off Test: Kapp falls for 74 vs IND-W; Rana picks fifer

IND vs SA Live Score, One-off Test: Catch the scores and updates from Day 3 of the one-off Test between India Women and South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Updated : Jun 30, 2024 09:53 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Sheh Rana celebrates after taking wicket of South Afric's Anneke Bosch during the lone test match between South Africa and India at M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk.
India's Sheh Rana celebrates after taking wicket of South Afric's Anneke Bosch during the lone test match between South Africa and India at M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
India's Sheh Rana celebrates after taking wicket of South Afric's Anneke Bosch during the lone test match between South Africa and India at M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 3 of the one-off Test between India women and South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

  • June 30, 2024 09:46
    W
    End of Marizanne Kapp!

    WICKET!! Rana strikes again! Kapp goes back to a fuller one, didn’t spin as much and beats her outside edge before rattling the stumps. 

    Kapp b Sneh Rana 74(141)

    Jafta is the new batter in. Appeals for a catch at short-leg. Umpire is unmoved. 

  • June 30, 2024 09:38
    SA 249/4 in 76 overs

    Rana replaces Gayakwad after a solitary over. Kapp flicks one through fine leg, doesn’t have the legs to get to the boundary and the batters run three. Four!! Fine leg remains vacant and Kapp tucks it behind for a boundary. 50-run partnership between the two.

    Chance!! Tight over from Deepti. The last ball lobs up off the bat-pad but falls in between Subha and Shafali at short leg. 

  • June 30, 2024 09:30
    SA 241/4 in 74 overs

    Rajeshwari Gayakwad to get things underway. De Klerk punches one through mid off to get a couple. Kapp keeps out the last four balls.

    Deepti from the other end. De Klerk tucks one through the legside for a single off the backfoot. Kapp slow off the mark after defending to cover, just about manages to get back in time. 

  • June 30, 2024 09:25
    India’s best offie?

    IND-W vs SA-W One-off Test: Sneh Rana’s Chennai magic makes a case for consistent national selection

    In the lone test match between India and South Africa, Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers, taking three of the four South African wickets to fall at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

  • June 30, 2024 09:18
    How many more for Sneh Rana today?
  • June 30, 2024 09:08
    Day 2 report - IND-W vs SA-W

    IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Luus, Kapp help South Africa gain ground in against India on Day 2

    The relaxed knocks of Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp helped South Africa to a total of 236 for four at the end of the second day, though it still remains 367 behind.

  • June 30, 2024 08:48
    Luus, Kapp with some steady and effective batting on Day 2

    IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Luus, Kapp defy conditions, Indian spin threat to keep South Africa afloat

    South Africa finished day two of the one-off Test against India, having lost four wickets for 236 on the board and still trailing by a Herculean 367-run margin in the first innings.

  • June 30, 2024 08:30
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    What time will Day 3 of the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match begin?

    The Day 3 of the lone Test between Indian Women and South Africa Women will start at 9:30 am IST.

    Where can we watch the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match on television?

    The lone Test between Indian Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on the Sports 18 network. The match will also be available from streaming through the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • June 30, 2024 08:28
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Day 3 of the one-off Test between India Women and South Africa Women at Chepauk. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from the game. 

India Women /

South Africa women

