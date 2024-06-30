India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 3 One-off Test: Kapp falls for 74 vs IND-W; Rana picks fifer

Key Updates
- June 30, 2024 09:46WEnd of Marizanne Kapp!
WICKET!! Rana strikes again! Kapp goes back to a fuller one, didn’t spin as much and beats her outside edge before rattling the stumps.
Kapp b Sneh Rana 74(141)
Jafta is the new batter in. Appeals for a catch at short-leg. Umpire is unmoved.
- June 30, 2024 09:38SA 249/4 in 76 overs
Rana replaces Gayakwad after a solitary over. Kapp flicks one through fine leg, doesn’t have the legs to get to the boundary and the batters run three. Four!! Fine leg remains vacant and Kapp tucks it behind for a boundary. 50-run partnership between the two.
Chance!! Tight over from Deepti. The last ball lobs up off the bat-pad but falls in between Subha and Shafali at short leg.
- June 30, 2024 09:30SA 241/4 in 74 overs
Rajeshwari Gayakwad to get things underway. De Klerk punches one through mid off to get a couple. Kapp keeps out the last four balls.
Deepti from the other end. De Klerk tucks one through the legside for a single off the backfoot. Kapp slow off the mark after defending to cover, just about manages to get back in time.
- June 30, 2024 09:25India’s best offie?
- June 30, 2024 09:18How many more for Sneh Rana today?
- June 30, 2024 09:08Day 2 report - IND-W vs SA-W
- June 30, 2024 08:48Luus, Kapp with some steady and effective batting on Day 2
- June 30, 2024 08:30LIVE STREAMING INFO
What time will Day 3 of the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match begin?
The Day 3 of the lone Test between Indian Women and South Africa Women will start at 9:30 am IST.
Where can we watch the India Women vs South Africa Women Test match on television?
The lone Test between Indian Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on the Sports 18 network. The match will also be available from streaming through the Jio Cinema app and website.
- June 30, 2024 08:28Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Day 3 of the one-off Test between India Women and South Africa Women at Chepauk. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from the game.
