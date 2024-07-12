Siniakova and Townsend to play Routliffe and Dabrowski in Wimbledon women’s doubles final

Katerina Siniakova will play for a third women’s doubles title at Wimbledon after ending Hsieh Su-Wei’s winning streak at the tournament.

Siniakova and Taylor Townsend beat the top-seeded pairing of Hsieh and Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on No. 1 Court on Friday.

In Saturday’s final they will play second-seeded Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski, a New Zealand-Canada pair who beat American duo Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk 6-4, 6-3.

Hsieh has won four Wimbledon doubles titles, including the last three times the Taiwanese played the tournament. That included 2021 together with Mertens and last year, when the Belgian was on the other side of the net in the final. The 2020 edition was canceled because of the pandemic, and Hsieh was injured in 2022.

Siniakova captured the title in 2022 and 2018 with fellow Czech Barbora Krejcikova — who reached this year’s singles final — and also won this year’s French Open together with Coco Gauff for her eighth major doubles title overall.

Townsend is looking for a first Grand Slam title after runner-up finishes at her home U.S. Open in 2022 and French Open last year.

Routliffe and Dabrowski won the 2023 U.S. Open doubles title but are looking for a first Wimbledon trophy. The 32-year-old Dabrowski is playing at Wimbledon for the 10th time and was runner-up in 2019 together with Xu Yifan.