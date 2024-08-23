Shakib-Al-Hasan accused of murder during Bangladesh protests

Bangladesh cricket ace Shakib Al Hasan is among 156 people accused in the murder of a garment worker during the protests in the country earlier this month.

Sources have told Sportstar that in the case filed with the Adabor police station in Dhaka on Thursday by the deceased Mohammed Rubel’s father, Rafiqul Islam, several local Awami League leaders and activists - including Shakib, who’s a former Awami League’s Member of Parliament - have been accused in connection with an alleged murder.

Inspector (Investigation) Nazrul Islam of Adabar Police Station confirmed the case.

Shakib, who is currently in Pakistan for the Test series, is the accused no. 28 in the case that also mentions former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, actor Ferdous Ahmed among the other accused.

According to The Daily Star, “the case statement mentions that the complainant alleged that some of the accused as per instruction directly or indirectly from some others opened fire while hundreds of students including Rubel were protesting at Ring Road in Adabor area on August 5”.

The FIR stated that Rubel was wounded in the firing and died in a hospital after two days.

However, Shakib was not in Bangladesh at any time during the protests that led to the resignation of Hasina, following which she fled the country. In fact, the star all-rounder was in Canada at the time, leading Bangla Tigers Mississauga at the Global T20 Canada league. Before that, he was in the USA to take part in Major League Cricket until mid-July before flying to Canada. The Global T20 League got over on August 9.