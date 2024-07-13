MagazineBuy Print

Canada vs Uruguay, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of CAN v URU third place match

The second meeting between the sides, as recent as 2022, saw current players Darwin Nunez and Nicolas de la Cruz find the net to take their team to a 2-0 win over Canada.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 13:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Darwin Nunez was one of the goalscorers when Uruguay met Canada only for the second time ever in a 2-0 win back in 2022.
Darwin Nunez was one of the goalscorers when Uruguay met Canada only for the second time ever in a 2-0 win back in 2022. | Photo Credit: AP
Darwin Nunez was one of the goalscorers when Uruguay met Canada only for the second time ever in a 2-0 win back in 2022.

Canada and Uruguay face each other to claim the third place title at the ongoing Copa America 2024 on Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The history between the Les Rogues and the La Celeste is short and one-sided.

Both the sides have met each other just twice in the past with Uruguay coming out on the top in both occasions. The first meeting came back in 1986 in which the Celeste beat the Rogues 3-1 in the Miami Cup.

The second meeting, as recent as 2022, saw current players Darwin Nunez and Nicolas de la Cruz find the net to take their team to a 2-0 win over Canada. While Cruz is out for the match with injury, Nunez will hope to emulate this performance from two years back when he takes the field on Saturday.

Canada vs Uruguay head-to-head record
Matches: 2
Canada: 0
Draw: 0
Uruguay: 2

