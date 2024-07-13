IND vs ZIM Highlights, 4th T20: India 156/0 (15.2); Jaiswal, Gill take India to comfortable 10-wicket win vs Zimbabwe

Key Updates
- July 13, 2024 19:22IND 156/0 in 15.2 overs
Muzarabani returns. Four!! Short ball, Jaiswal pulls it through midwicket for a boundary to seal a comfortable 10-wicket win for India within 15.2 overs.
- July 13, 2024 19:18IND 151/0 in 15 overs
Bennett in to the attack. Fifty!! Gill pushes one to deep square leg for two to bring up his fifty. Six!! Lofts the next one down the ground for six! Six!! Jaiswal joins the party. Steps down and lofts a full one over long off for six! 16 from the over.
- July 13, 2024 19:14IND 135/0 in 14 overs
Chatara with his second over. Gill pulls a slightly short delivery to the legside for a couple. Four!! Slightly wide, Gill slaps it through the gap between extra cover and mid off for a boundary.
- July 13, 2024 19:08IND 128/0 in 13 overs
Akram with his final over. Jaiswal gets a single to mid on. Short ball, Jaiswal pulls to deep mid wicket for a couple. Four!! A touch wide outside off stump, Jaiswal guides it past short third to the fence for four. Ten off the over.
- July 13, 2024 19:04IND 118/0 in 12 overs
Muzarabani back into the attack. Slower ball, Jaiswal looks to move across and paddle it over fine leg but doesn’t make contact. Tight over, just the three conceded.
- July 13, 2024 18:59IND 115/0 in 11 overs
Ngarava with his third over. Six!! Short of a length on the stumps, Jaiswal hooks it over the legside for six! A single to long on follows. Nine runs off the over.
- July 13, 2024 18:554IND 106/0 in 10 overs
Akram for his third. Gill cuts and finds the boundary towards backward point. Down the leg, keeper can’t stop it and India adds three more runs to the total. FOUR! Gill slaps again, this time towards cover. Brilliant hit. Punched in the gap between cover and long off, another four!
- July 13, 2024 18:524IND 87/0 in 9 overs
Raza again. Jaiswal drives straight and it was in the air for a while. Raza got a hand to it but couldn’t stop it and it goes for four! SIX! Gill this time. Full ball and lofted over long off. Another four! Punched in the gap between cover and long off.
- July 13, 2024 18:47ZIM 73/0 in 8 overs
Akram again. Terrific over. Just two singles off it. Zimbabwe has cut the runs in the last 15 minutes.
- July 13, 2024 18:4450IND 71/0 in 7 overs
Sikander Raza into the attack. Jaiswal finds room to drive the ball and he hits it past cover for four! Fifty for Jaiswal in 29 balls. FOUR! Another cracking hit by Jaiswal. Inside out.
- July 13, 2024 18:40IND 61/0 in 6 overs
Muzarabani for his second. Runs have dried up in the last two overs. Better late than never but bowlers switched to stump to stump lines in the last two overs. Muzarabani beats Gill on the defence on the last ball.
- July 13, 2024 18:35IND 56/0 in 5 overs
Ngarava for his second over. Quiet over. Just three singles from it.
- July 13, 2024 18:314IND 53/0 in 4 overs
Faraz Akram into the attack. Gill pulls for a single. Jaiswal then pushes the ball towards square leg for a double. FOUR! Jaiswal plays a late cut and beats the short third. 10 runs from the over.
- July 13, 2024 18:274IND 43/0 in 3 overs
Tendai Chatara. Full ball and Jaiswal smacks straight past the bowler for four! Powerful. Another one! Brilliant shot again. Comes down the track and punches past extra cover. Back-to-back boundaries. FOUR! Full ball and Jaiswal lofts over cover. Fourth boundary of the over! Makes room towards leg side and slashes the ball past point.
- July 13, 2024 18:234IND 27/0 in 2 overs
Blessing Muzarabani from the other end over. Shubman Gill opens his account with a beautiful pull behind square leg for four. He then drives towards covers but a chase from Raza cuts it down to three runs. FOUR! Gill slashes away past point.
- July 13, 2024 18:164IND 15/0 in 1 over
Richard Ngarava with the new ball. Yashaswi Jaiswal takes a double on the first ball. FOUR! Outside off and Jaiswal cuts past point for four. And another one! This time full on the pads and Jaiswal smacks towards midwicket. Third boundary of the over! Length ball and pulled over mid on by Jaiswal.
- July 13, 2024 18:00WZIM 152/7 in 20 overs
Khaleel with the last over. WICKET!! Myers is foxed by the slower delivery, too early into the shot and hands a simple catch to Khaleel. Full on the pads, Akram flicks it uppishly through the legside, falls safely and the batter will get a couple. WICKET!! Short slower ball, Madande pulls it straight down the throat of the deep midwicket fielder.
Madande c Rinku Singh b Khaleel Ahmed 7(5)
- July 13, 2024 17:53WZIM 147/5 in 19 overs
Deshpande returns to the attack. Raza slams the yorker length ball through point region for a couple. WICKET!! Length ball outside off, Raza looks to go big, hands a simple catch to Gill at cover.
Raza c Shubman Gill b Tushar Deshpande 46(28)
Madande looks to go big, a leading edge falls well inside the boundary at point. Batters get a couple. Nine from the over.
- July 13, 2024 17:49ZIM 138/4 in 18 overs
Bishnoi with his final over. Full on the pads, Myers sweeps it to deep square leg for a single. Five wides! Bishnoi fires one down leg side, beats the batter and the keeper on the way to the boundary. A wayward through off the last ball hands Myers a single. Nine from the over.
- July 13, 2024 17:42ZIM 129/4 in 17 overs
Khaleel returns into the attack. Outside edge as Myers looks to go big down the ground, past the grasp of Samson though. Four!! Waist-high full toss outside off, called a no-ball. Raza lofts it over mid on for a boundary. Six!! Raza lofts the free hit delivery straight down the ground for six. 18 runs from the over.
- July 13, 2024 17:39ZIM 111/4 in 16 overs
Washington to bowl out. Myers dabs one to the right of short third man for a single. Six!! Raza goes big, clears the boundary with his slog sweep over midwicket. 13 runs from the over.
- July 13, 2024 17:34WZIM 98/4 in 15 overs
Bishnoi returns. On the pads, Raza sweeps it behind for a single to fine leg. Shortish delivery again, cut to the offside sweeper for a single. WICKET!! A mix-up between the batters after Raza dabs one to the right of Bishnoi. The bowler gets a direct hit to send Campbell back to the hut.
Johnathan Campbell run out (Ravi Bishnoi) 3(3)
Five runs from the over.
- July 13, 2024 17:29WZIM 93/3 in 14 overs
Washington returns for his third over. WICKET!! Dropped short, Bennet rocks back to punch, ends up giving an easy catch to Jaiswal at cover.
Brian Bennett c Jaiswal b Washington Sundar 9(14)
Four runs from the over.
- July 13, 2024 17:26ZIM 89/2 in 13 overs
Abhishek continues. Six!! In the slot from Abhishek, Raza lofts it over long on for six. Ten runs from the over.
- July 13, 2024 17:22ZIM 79/2 in 12 overs
Dube with his second. Four!! Back of a length ball on the pads, Raza swivel pulls it through fine leg for a boundary. Length outside off, extra bounce beats the batter’s outside edge. Slower short ball, Raza pulls through midwicket for a brace.
- July 13, 2024 17:18ZIM 71/2 in 11 overs
Abhishek returns. Skipper Raza the new man in. Dropped!! Tossed up outside off, Brian looks for a slog sweep, only to top edge it, Ruturaj can’t hold on to it at mid on. Four from the over.
- July 13, 2024 17:13WZIM 67/2 in 10 overs
Shivam Dube into the attack. A single on the third ball. Length ball and wicket to wicket - that has been the preferred line of attack by the Indian bowlers so far. OUT! Madhevere departs. Comes down the track and pulls the ball but finds a fielder at the deep square leg. He goes for 25 off 24 balls.
- July 13, 2024 17:09WZIM 64/1 in 9 overs
Abhishek Sharma into the attack. OUT! Short ball, Marumani pulls but straight to deep midwicket fielder. Finally, a breakthrough for India. Marumani is gone for 32 off 31 balls.
Brian Bennett in at three. Six runs and a wicket in that over.
- July 13, 2024 17:054ZIM 58/0 in 8 overs
Sundar again. Marumani pushes the ball towards leg side and the batters take a double. Fifty partnership between the two. Slightly short and Marumani pulls the ball behind fine leg for four! Strike rotation and running has been terrific between the two. 10 from the over.
- July 13, 2024 16:58ZIM 48/0 in 7 overs
Bishnoi continues. He has been hard to hit so far. Terrific control over speed and length. OUT! Marumani is adjudged LBW. Goes on the backfoot but gets beaten by the pace. Umpire had no hesitation to raise his finger. He has taken a review. The ball is pitching outside leg. Decision is reversed. Four runs from the over.
- July 13, 2024 16:55ZIM 44/0 in 6 overs
Washington Sundar into the attack now. Marumani tries to do reverse sweep again but is beaten. He loses his balance as well and falls. Five runs from the over.
- July 13, 2024 16:514ZIM 39/0 in 5 overs
Change in bowling, Ravi Bishnoi into the attack. Marumani tries to reverse sweep on the first ball but is beaten. Next he tries to sweep but gets beaten again. This time he times he sweep well and gets a boundary! Conventional. Bishnoi pulls his length back a bit and increases the speed a touch.
- July 13, 2024 16:454ZIM 35/0 in 4 overs
Deshpande continues. Length ball on the hips and Marumani guides towards square leg for four. SHOT! Full ball and Madhevere smacks it straight down the ground for four. Cracking shot.
- July 13, 2024 16:394ZIM 25/0 in 3 overs
Khaleel again. Marumani defends the first ball. He has been very tight on the stumps so far, not allowing any room. Overthrow and four! The ball hit Marumani’s pads and went towards the slip. The fielder there tried to hit the stumps but missed it as the batters stole a single. Marumani now comes down the track but doesn’t time loft. Dube from mid on dives but can’t grab the ball. Dropped. Now Khaleel induces an outside edge past slips. Just a single though.
- July 13, 2024 16:354ZIM 15/0 in 2 overs
Debutant Tushar Deshpande from the other end. Length ball, Marumani tries to cut but is beaten. Length ball and Madhevere times well to guide the ball towards square leg for four! Another short ball and Madhevere this time pulls it towards midwicket for another boundary.
- July 13, 2024 16:304ZIM 4/0 in 1 over
Khaleel Ahmed with the new ball. Inswinger to Madhevere and he leaves the ball on length. Good judgement, the ball just went over the off stump. Khaleel beats him on the next ball with a similar delivery, slightly fuller though. Madhevere can’t find the gap on the last two occasions: first he drives to mid on then flicks to square leg. FOUR! Khaleel drifts down the leg and Madhevere just guides it towards fine leg.
- July 13, 2024 16:10Playing XIs
Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande(w), Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Khaleel Ahmed
- July 13, 2024 16:03Toss - India
India wins the toss and opts to bowl. Tushar Deshpande will be making his T20I debut. He comes in place of Avesh Khan.
- July 13, 2024 15:46Predicted XI
India: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed
Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara
- July 13, 2024 15:36Shayan Acharya sat down for a chat with Arshdeep Singh. Catch it here.
- July 13, 2024 15:24SQUADS
Zimbabwe Squad: Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi
India Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube
- July 13, 2024 15:04PREVIEW
- July 13, 2024 14:51LIVE STREAMING INFOWhen will ZIM vs IND fourth T20I match start?
The fourth T20I match between Zimbabwe and India will begin at 4:30 PM IST.How to watch ZIM vs IND fourth T20I match live on TV in India?
The fourth T20I match between Zimbabwe and India will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming through the SonyLiv app and website.
- July 13, 2024 14:27Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 4th T20I between India and Zimbabwe being played in Harare. Stay Tuned for live updates and scores from the game.
