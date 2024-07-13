MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Golden boot to be shared between six players if no tie-breraker in final

Kane and Olmo have the opportunity to break the tied spot in the race for the Euro 2024 Golden Boot.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 16:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Harry Kane has three goals from six matches in the ongoing Euros.
England’s Harry Kane has three goals from six matches in the ongoing Euros. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England’s Harry Kane has three goals from six matches in the ongoing Euros. | Photo Credit: AP

UEFA, the European football governing body, announced that the Euro 2024 Golden Boot will be shared if Sunday’s final between England and Spain fails to produce a clear winner.

The leading-scorer position is currently occupied by six players -- England’s Harry Kane, Spain’s Dani Olmo, Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo, Germany’s Jamal Musiala, Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz and Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze. 

Kane and Olmo now have the opportunity to claim the award outright in the title-decider at the Olympiastadion Berlin by scoring a fourth goal.

In the 2020 edition, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo won the prize over Czechia’s Patrik Schick, despite both players scoring five goals, because Ronaldo had registered an assist compared to none from Schick.

READ | Euro 2024 stats: Top scorers and assist leaders

Spain’s Fabian Ruiz and England’s Jude Bellingham have two goals each and are also in a shout to win the Golden Boot, but will have to score two in the final.

