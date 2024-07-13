  • First T20I: July 27, PICS (Pallekele) - 7 PM IST
  • Second T20I: July 28, PICS (Pallekele) - 7 PM IST
  • Third T20I: July 30, PICS (Pallekele) - 7 PM IST
  • First ODI: August 2, RPICS (Colombo) - 2.30 PM IST
  • Second ODI: August 4, RPICS (Colombo) - 2.30 PM IST
  • Third ODI: August 7, RPICS (Colombo) - 2.30 PM IST