The schedule of India’s upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka has been revised, and the start of the contest pushed back by a day to July 27, the BCCI said on Saturday.

The Indians will be touring the island nation later this month for three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs.

Originally, the first match - a T20 International - was to be played on July 26, but it will now be held on July 27, followed by the remaining two T20 games on July 28 and July 30, with all the ties to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The ODis, initially scheduled to start on August 1, will now begin on August 2, followed by the remaining matches on August 4 and August 7, with all the games to be held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

It will be India’s first white-ball bilateral trip to the Island nation since 2021. Dravid was the stand-in coach then, with Shikhar Dhawan leading a second-string side.

India had won both the T20I and ODI series on that occasion.

India is yet to announce the squad for the tour, but, as reported by PTI on July 8, senior players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to be rested for this trip.

India will also have a new head coach in Gautam Gambhir, while the Sri Lankans will have a new man at the helm of affairs in Sanath Jayasuriya, who has been named as the interim head coach.

INDIA VS SRI LANKA 2024 FULL SCHEDULE

First T20I: July 27, PICS (Pallekele) - 7 PM IST

Second T20I: July 28, PICS (Pallekele) - 7 PM IST

Third T20I: July 30, PICS (Pallekele) - 7 PM IST

First ODI: August 2, RPICS (Colombo) - 2.30 PM IST

Second ODI: August 4, RPICS (Colombo) - 2.30 PM IST

Third ODI: August 7, RPICS (Colombo) - 2.30 PM IST