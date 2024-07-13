Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Canada vs Uruguay third place match?

Serial Copa America winner Uruguay faces newbie Canada on Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina with a third place finish up for grabs in the ongoing 2024 edition.

Officiating this match will be Venezuelan referee Alexis Herrera, who has been a FIFA match official since 2017.

Herrera has experience in refereeing in the Copa Libertadores, having done so in 38 matches. The official also has refereed matches in the 2019 and 2021 editions of the Copa America.

In the ongoing tournament, Herrera was the fourth official in Brazil’s Group D match against Costa Rica.