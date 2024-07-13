MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Canada vs Uruguay third place match?

Herrera has experience in refereeing in the Copa Libertadores, having done so in 38 matches. The official also has refereed matches in the 2019 and 2021 editions of the Copa America.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 13:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Venezuelan referee Alexis Herrera gestures during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Uruguay and Brazil.
Venezuelan referee Alexis Herrera gestures during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Uruguay and Brazil. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Venezuelan referee Alexis Herrera gestures during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Uruguay and Brazil. | Photo Credit: AFP

Serial Copa America winner Uruguay faces newbie Canada on Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina with a third place finish up for grabs in the ongoing 2024 edition.

Officiating this match will be Venezuelan referee Alexis Herrera, who has been a FIFA match official since 2017.

Herrera has experience in refereeing in the Copa Libertadores, having done so in 38 matches. The official also has refereed matches in the 2019 and 2021 editions of the Copa America.

In the ongoing tournament, Herrera was the fourth official in Brazil’s Group D match against Costa Rica.

List of match officials for Canada vs Uruguay
Referee: Alexis Herrera (VEN)
Assistant Referees: Lubin Torrealba (VEN), Alberto Ponte (VEN)
Fourth Official: Gery Vargas (BOL)
Fifth Official: Bruno Boschilia (BRA)
VAR: Derlis López (PAR)
AVAR: Milciades Saldivar (PAR)

