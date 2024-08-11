Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 11, Day 16: India ends campaign with 6 medals - 1 silver, 5 bronze; USA vs FRA in women’s basketball final; Medal Tally news

Key Updates
- August 11, 2024 15:32Basketball: Women’s Bronze Medal Match
Australia facing Belgium for a place on the podium, and leads 32-30 in the second quarter.
- August 11, 2024 15:30Water Polo: USA wins bronze
USA wins 11-8 against Hungary and takes the bronze medal home. The final between Serbia and Croatia is later in the day.
- August 11, 2024 15:25India’s hockey team is back home
- August 11, 2024 15:19ICYMI: USA completes five-peat in men’s basketball
- August 11, 2024 15:11Water Polo: Men’s Bronze Medal Match
The USA is tied 8-8 against Hungary in the third-place contest in the men’s water polo competition. The match is currently in the third quarter. Still time for either side to take this one.
- August 11, 2024 15:06Sifan Hassan in the record books
Paris 2024 Olympics: Sifan Hassan becomes first athlete since Emil Zatopek to win medals in 5000m, 10,000m and marathon in single edition
Sifan Hassan clinched gold in women’s marathon at Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday, becoming only the second athlete in history to win medals in 5000m, 10000m and marathon at a single edition of the Summer Games since Emil Zatopek in 1952.
- August 11, 2024 15:04Athletics: Women’s Marathon
1. Sifan Hassan (NED)
2. Tigst Assefa (ETH)
3. Hellen Obiri (KEN)
