Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 11, Day 16: India ends campaign with 6 medals - 1 silver, 5 bronze; USA vs FRA in women’s basketball final; Medal Tally news

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: Catch all the scores and updates from all the events on Day 16, Sunday, August 11 at Paris 2024.

Updated : Aug 11, 2024 15:33 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of all the events on Day 16, Sunday, August 11 at Paris 2024.

  • August 11, 2024 15:32
    Basketball: Women’s Bronze Medal Match

    Australia facing Belgium for a place on the podium, and leads 32-30 in the second quarter.

  • August 11, 2024 15:30
    Water Polo: USA wins bronze

    USA wins 11-8 against Hungary and takes the bronze medal home. The final between Serbia and Croatia is later in the day.

  • August 11, 2024 15:25
    India’s hockey team is back home
  • August 11, 2024 15:19
    ICYMI: USA completes five-peat in men’s basketball

    Paris 2024 Olympics: USA beats France to extend clinch gold again, extends domination in Basketball

    The men’s basketball team of the United States of America beat France 98-87 in the final of the Paris 2024 Olympics to extend its gold-winning streak at the Olympic Games.

  • August 11, 2024 15:13
    Vinesh Phogat’s CAS verdict postponed to August 13

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal verdict deferred to August 11, 9.30PM IST

    The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has deferred Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal verdict to August 11.

  • August 11, 2024 15:11
    Water Polo: Men’s Bronze Medal Match

    The USA is tied 8-8 against Hungary in the third-place contest in the men’s water polo competition. The match is currently in the third quarter. Still time for either side to take this one.

  • August 11, 2024 15:06
    Sifan Hassan in the record books

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Sifan Hassan becomes first athlete since Emil Zatopek to win medals in 5000m, 10,000m and marathon in single edition

    Sifan Hassan clinched gold in women’s marathon at Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday, becoming only the second athlete in history to win medals in 5000m, 10000m and marathon at a single edition of the Summer Games since Emil Zatopek in 1952.

  • August 11, 2024 15:04
    Athletics: Women’s Marathon

    1. Sifan Hassan (NED)

    2. Tigst Assefa (ETH)

    3. Hellen Obiri (KEN)

  • August 11, 2024 15:02
    LIVE Medal Tally

    ​​

    Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally LIVE Updates, August 11, Day 16: China overtakes USA; India placed 71st 

    China is currently on top of the Paris Olympics medal table after bagging its 39th gold medal of the ongoing campaign on Saturday.

    ​​

