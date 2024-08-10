Paris 2024 Olympics: Vinesh Phogat’s CAS appeal verdict deferred to August 13

The ad hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday deferred the decision on wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification for being overweight and “withdrawal of her silver medal.”

A legal counsel associated with the case told Sportstar that the time limit was extended until 6 p.m. (Paris time) on August 13.

The CAS first deferred the decision until 6 p.m. local time on Saturday. Later, it decided to move the time limit further. Both parties have time until 6 p.m. (Paris time) on August 11 to present any additional documents before the Sole Arbitrator Dr. Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia).

According to Article 18 of the CAS Arbitration Rules for the Olympic Games, the panel shall give a decision within 24 hours of the lodging of the application. In exceptional cases, this time limit may be extended by the President of the ad hoc division if circumstances so require.

After reaching the women’s 50kg final on day one of her competition on August 6, Vinesh was disqualified for being overweight, as per the United World Wrestling rules, on the following day prior to her title clash.

Following Vinesh’s disqualification, Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba (whom Vinesh had defeated in her semifinal) replaced her in the gold medal bout, which was won by Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA.

(This copy has been updated with latest inputs)