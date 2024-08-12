Paris Olympics 2024: List of Indians who played their final Olympics

Hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh played his final match at the Olympics, signing off with a win against Spain in the bronze medal match
Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement after her heartbreaking disqualification before the women’s 50kg wrestling final
Rohan Bopanna played his final match for India at the Paris 2024 Olympics, bowing out in a first round defeat to France’s Gael Monfils and Edouard Roger-Vasselin
A. Sharath Kamal served as India’s flagbearer in his final Olympic Games, and bowed out after first-round defeats in the men’s singles and men’s team events
Ashwini Ponnappa announced that Paris 2024 would be her final Summer Olympics after a group stage exit in the women’s doubles event
Tarundeep Rai represented India for the final time at the Olympics, having first done so in the 2004 Athens Olympics