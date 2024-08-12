Paris Olympics 2024: List of Indians who played their final Olympics

Hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh played his final match at the Olympics, signing off with a win against Spain in the bronze medal match

Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement after her heartbreaking disqualification before the women’s 50kg wrestling final

Rohan Bopanna played his final match for India at the Paris 2024 Olympics, bowing out in a first round defeat to France’s Gael Monfils and Edouard Roger-Vasselin

A. Sharath Kamal served as India’s flagbearer in his final Olympic Games, and bowed out after first-round defeats in the men’s singles and men’s team events

Ashwini Ponnappa announced that Paris 2024 would be her final Summer Olympics after a group stage exit in the women’s doubles event

Tarundeep Rai represented India for the final time at the Olympics, having first done so in the 2004 Athens Olympics

More Shorts

Paris Olympics 2024 final medal count: USA makes late surge to take top spot, host France in fifth
By Team Sportstar
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15 India performance tracker: Reetika defeated in quarterfinals, golf comes to an end
By Team Sportstar
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 14, India performance tracker LIVE: Aman Sehrawat wins bronze, men’s relay team set a personal best
By Team Sportstar