Tahlia fifty gives Australia women A 7-wicket win over India women A in 3rd T20, hosts sweep series 3-0

Australia had won the first two matches by five runs and eight wickets respectively. India ‘A ‘will now play three one-dayers before facing the hosts in a one-off unofficial ‘Test’ from August 22.

Published : Aug 11, 2024 23:51 IST , Brisbane - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Tahlia McGrath of Australia A in action during the International T20 match against India A.
Tahlia McGrath of Australia A in action during the International T20 match against India A. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tahlia McGrath of Australia A in action during the International T20 match against India A. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tahlia McGrath was the lead cast with an unbeaten fifty as Australia Women ‘A’ team defeated India by seven wickets in the third and final T20 to complete a series sweep here on Sunday.

Australia had won the first two matches by five runs and eight wickets respectively. India ‘A ‘will now play three one-dayers before facing the hosts in a one-off unofficial ‘Test’ from August 22.

Chasing a modest 121, Aussies were led by McGrath, who hammered 51 not out off 22 balls with eight fours and two sixes.

Australia made 121 for three in just 13.5 overs. In fact, McGrath carried her side home with three successive fours off pacer Shabnam Shakil.

McGrath received good support from opener Tahlia Wilson (39, 26b, 5x4s, 1x6) and Charlie Knott (19), with whom she added 48 runs for the third wicket.

Earlier, the hard-hitting Kiran Navigre (38, 20b, 6x4s, 1x6) was the only Indian batter to resist the Aussie bowlers as the visitors ended up with 120 for eight.

Skipper Minnu Mani (22, 23b) played a fine support hand to rescue India from 47 for five. Navigre and Minnu made 57 runs for the sixth wicket to help India go past the 100-run mark.

For Australia, Nicola Hancock, Grace Parsons and Maitlan Brown took two wickets apiece.

Brief scores:
India A: 120/8 in 20 overs (Kiran Navigre 38, Minnu Mani 22; Nicola Hancock 2/40, Grace Parsons 2/18, Maitlan Brown 2/19) lost to Australia A: 121/3 in 13.5 overs (Tahlia McGrath 51 not out, Tahlia Wilson 39) by 7 wickets. 

Related Topics

Australia /

India

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

