Vinesh Phogat Live Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Disqualification Appeal: CAS verdict deferred to August 13, 9:30 PM IST

August 11, 2024 10:35

The story so far

The hearing for Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from the women’s 50kg freestyle category happened on Friday. Vinesh attended the hearing virtually and arguments were presented by her team of legal representatives and representatives of the United World Wrestling, the second party in this case.

While initial reports suggested an interim order would come the same day, no official communication came through. Vinesh has appealed to be awarded a joint-silver medal.

The CAS first deferred the decision until 6 p.m. local time on Saturday. Later, it decided to move the time limit further. Both parties have time until 6 p.m. (Paris time) on August 11 to present any additional documents before the Sole Arbitrator Dr. Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia).