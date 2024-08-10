Manchester City vs Man United: Why was there no extra time in the FA Community Shield 2024 final?

The Community Shield final match between Manchester United and Premier League champion Manchester City at Wembley Stadium headed straight into penalties after scores were level at the end of regulation time.

“If at the conclusion of the match, the scores of each participating team are level, extra time shall not be played but kicks from the penalty mark will be taken to determine the winner,” rhe International Football Association Board says in its rules.

The match finished at 1-1 after Bernardo Silva equalised for City in the 89th minute after Man United took the lead in the 82nd minute courtesy of a strike from Alejandro Garnacho.

Pep Guardiola’s City emerged victorious in the shootout (7-6), as Manuel Akanji scored the winning penalty.