Man City v Man United LIVE score, FA Community Shield 2024 Final: MCI 1-1 MUN; Bernardo Silva scores equaliser

- August 10, 2024 21:21Five minutes added
Can there be a winner in these closing moments of the stoppage time or will the match go into penalties?
- August 10, 2024 21:2090+1’- MCI 1-1 MUN; Changes for City
Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake come on for Bobb and Gvardiol.
- August 10, 2024 21:19GOAL89’- MCI 1-1 MUN; BERNARDO SILVA EQUALS THE SCORE!
And the plot thickens! Oscar Bobb gets an assist as he floats in the ball into the box as Bernardo rises and heads it past an onlooking Onana to score City’s equaliser.
- August 10, 2024 21:14YELLOW CARD85’- MCI 0-1 MUN; Bernardo Silva sees a card
Birthday boy Bernardo pushes Garnacho down to the floor which clearly shows the frustration of the men in blue. The Portuguese sees a yellow card.
- August 10, 2024 21:1283’- MCI 0-1 MUN; A change for United
Rashford makes way for Jadon Sancho.
- August 10, 2024 21:12GOAL82’- MCI 0-1 MUN; GARNACHO GIVES UNITED THE LEAD!
The red part of Wembley erupts in cheers! The deadlock is broken after Fernandes finds Garnacho just outside the box who drop his shoulders, kissing the line that marks the edge of the box, and let fly a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner, past a helpless Ederson.
- August 10, 2024 21:0979’- MCI 0-0 MUN; Another chance goes begging for United
Corner for United. Rashford gets his head to it and floats it towards goal as McTominay needed just a touch to take the lead, but he misses the ball completely as another chance goes to waste for the Red Devils.
- August 10, 2024 21:0475’- MCI 0-0 MUN; RASHFORD HITS THE POST!
That was the best chance for United in this game! Garnacho plays a pin point pass across the face of the goal to a clear-on-goal Rashford who unfortunately strikes the ball with his ankle and finds the upright instead of the gaping goal.
- August 10, 2024 20:5969’- MCI 0-0 MUN; Bruno shoots it right at the goalie
End to end action here! On one side, Casemiro plays Bruno onside but the midfielder boots it right at the goalie. On the counter, City was through on goal at the other side before Martinez came in flying with a crunching tackle for a corner.
- August 10, 2024 20:57YELLOW CARD68’- MCI 0-0 MUN; Nunes gets booked
Substitute Matheus Nunes is shown a yellow card for fouling Scott McTominay, who was well on his way towards the City box.
- August 10, 2024 20:5263’- MCI 0-0 MUN; Couple of City changes
O’Reilly and Doku come off.
Nunes and Savinho come on.
- August 10, 2024 20:4858’- MCI 0-0 MUN; Flurry of changes for United
McTominay, Pellistri, Garnacho, and Collyer come on.
Mount, Amad, Maguire, and Mainoo come off.
- August 10, 2024 20:4454’- MCI 0-0 MUN; Bruno scores but called offside!
The Portuguese was offside the moment the ball came from Martinez. However, what a shot! He cut the ball back to his right foot and curled it past a jumping Ederson and into the top right corner. Promising signs from United so far.
- August 10, 2024 20:3950’- MCI 0-0 MUN; United attacking City’s box from the get-go
This half, United has been the side to show attacking intent from the off, trying to play inside City’s half as much as possible.
- August 10, 2024 20:34Second half underway
No changes for either side at the break. The second half of the FA Community Shield 2024 final is underway between the Manchester City and Manchester United at the Wembley Stadium in London.
- August 10, 2024 20:18HALFTIMEHALFTIME; MCI 0-0 MUN
The referee blows the whistle for halftime as the Manchester teams go into their dressing rooms without troubling the goalkeepers much. Lot to mull over for either manager as the second half remains for the deadlock to be broken.
- August 10, 2024 20:16Two minutes added
A couple of more minutes to this half now. Can either side get its nose in front right before the break?
- August 10, 2024 20:1544’- MCI 0-0 MUN; Doku tries for goal
Doku dribbles a bit and lets off a sighter, which seems to get a bit of Amad’s extended leg, but the referee points for a goal kick. Onana was completely rooted to the spot there.
- August 10, 2024 20:1341’- MCI 0-0 MUN; Casemiro needing some medical attention
A short break from the end-to-end action for both teams as halftime comes knocking. While the first 20 minutes or so belonged to City, United has shown intent with a few chances in the last few minutes.
- August 10, 2024 20:0736’- MCI 0-0 MUN; Rashford gets it so wrong!
Marcus Rashford gets the perfect chance to hit one of his side-footed shots past the goalkeeper as Casemiro puts him through, but the forward completely misses the mark and shoots it wide.
- August 10, 2024 20:0331’- MCI 0-0 MUN; SO CLOSE FOR UNITED!
‘Too many cooks spoil the broth’ moment for United there! Great one-two between Casemiro and Amad inside the City box to catch Ederson off guard but Amad’s final through ball was too far from Mason Mount who was poised for a tap-in. The deadlock remains.
- August 10, 2024 20:0029’- MCI 0-0 MUN; Glimpse of intent from United courtesy Amad
Amad Diallo cuts in through his favourite right channel and tries to pass the ball into the net but perhaps the shot was too hurried as it goes behind for a goal kick.
- August 10, 2024 19:5524’- MCI 0-0 MUN; MCATEE HITS THE POST!
Sloppy passing in the back from United’s defenders. Martinez plays a pass to Evans but fails to find him. The ball finds McAtee who tries to curl one past Onana but only finds the upright. The Red Devils breathe a sigh of relief.
- August 10, 2024 19:5322’- MCI 0-0 MUN; Bobb shoots but misses!
Oscar Bobb does really well to get inside the box through the right flank, dropping his shoulders and beating many a red shirt, to get a shot away but it went to the stands.
- August 10, 2024 19:4818’- MCI 0-0 MUN; Great run by Doku but in vain
Jeremy Doku dropped his shoulders to leave Maguire in his wake and made a great run on that left channel to chip a ball inside the box, but no blue shirt was there to attempt a shot on goal.
- August 10, 2024 19:4514’- MCI 0-0 MUN; Maguire down
What looked like a foul on Haaland was just an attempt to block the forward from the United centre-back to prevent the towering marksman from capitalising on a pass by Martinez that was played short.
- August 10, 2024 19:4210’- MCI 0-0 MUN; City has more of the ball now
As we write this, City gives away the ball for a goal kick but Guardiola’s side has had more of the ball in the past few minutes, which resulted in a couple of corners.
- August 10, 2024 19:377’- MCI 0-0 MUN; No real threat from either side
Both teams are passing the ball around, trying to find some gaps but both sets of defenders are clearing their lines well so far.
- August 10, 2024 19:343’- MCI 0-0 MUN; Man United backline playing amongst themselves
A bit nervy from the Manchester United backline as it tries to clear its lines by trying to move the ball around quickly.
- August 10, 2024 19:30KICKOFF
The FA Community Shield 2024 final is underway at the Wembley Stadium in London as Manchester United gets us going against Manchester City.
- August 10, 2024 19:27Teams are out on the pitch!
- August 10, 2024 19:18The Cityzens entering the stadium ahead of the final
- August 10, 2024 19:08Watch the Reds enter the storied Wembley Stadium
- August 10, 2024 18:47Last time the two sides met was the 2024 FA Cup final. Here’s what happened
- August 10, 2024 18:33Manchester United lineup is out
- August 10, 2024 18:31Manchester City lineup is out
- August 10, 2024 18:16How do the Manchester teams fare against each other?
- August 10, 2024 18:02Where to watch the FA Community Shield final in India?
