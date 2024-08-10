MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Denmark beats Sweden to win bronze in women’s handball

Later Saturday, France is set to defend its title against two-time champion Norway, which last won Olympic gold in 2012.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 17:23 IST , VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ - 1 MIN READ

AP
Kathrine Heindahl of Denmark and teammates huddle in celebration after they win the match and secure the bronze medal.
Kathrine Heindahl of Denmark and teammates huddle in celebration after they win the match and secure the bronze medal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Kathrine Heindahl of Denmark and teammates huddle in celebration after they win the match and secure the bronze medal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mie Hoejlund scored five goals as Denmark beat Sweden 30-25 to win the bronze medal in women’s handball at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

It was the Danish women’s first Olympic medal in handball since winning the last of their three straight Olympic titles at the 2004 Games in Athens.

Sweden’s players consoled their dejected-looking goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen, who sat in front of her goal with her head down after the match. She saved only two of the 17 shots she faced, and Sweden’s other goalie, Evelina Eriksson, saved nine from 24.

Nathalie Hagman led Sweden with five goals.

Later Saturday, France is set to defend its title against two-time champion Norway, which last won Olympic gold in 2012.

Handball powerhouse Norway finished with the bronze at the 2016 Games in Rio and at the Tokyo Games three years ago, where the French won its first women’s title.

Related stories

Related Topics

Handball /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Denmark

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat Live Updates on CAS Appeal, August 10: Verdict to be out at 9:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Denmark beats Sweden to win bronze in women’s handball
    AP
  3. LIVE Kerala Blasters vs CISF Protectors FT score, Durand Cup 2024: KBFC v CISF; Preview, pre-match build up
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics Live Updates, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinal; Serbia wins basketball bronze
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 15 Live Updates: USA overtakes China on top; India 69th after Aman Sehrawat’s bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Denmark beats Sweden to win bronze in women’s handball
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Nikola Jokic’s Serbia dominates Germany to clinch men’s basketball bronze
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Tamberi’s gold medal defence in doubt due to return of kidney pain
    Reuters
  4. Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinals of 76kg freestyle wrestling; can still fight for bronze
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra: No matter how great a champion someone is, they don’t always win
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat Live Updates on CAS Appeal, August 10: Verdict to be out at 9:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Denmark beats Sweden to win bronze in women’s handball
    AP
  3. LIVE Kerala Blasters vs CISF Protectors FT score, Durand Cup 2024: KBFC v CISF; Preview, pre-match build up
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics Live Updates, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinal; Serbia wins basketball bronze
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 15 Live Updates: USA overtakes China on top; India 69th after Aman Sehrawat’s bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment