MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinals of 76kg freestyle wrestling; can still fight for bronze

Reetika still has a shot at the bronze medal through the repechage round if Kyzy reaches the final.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 16:41 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Reetika Hooda of India in action at Paris 2024 Olympics
Reetika Hooda of India in action at Paris 2024 Olympics | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Reetika Hooda of India in action at Paris 2024 Olympics | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Reetika Hooda lost to top-seeded Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan 1-1 on criteria in the quarterfinal of the women’s 76kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday.

Reetika still has a shot at the bronze medal through the repechage round if Kyzy reaches the final.

Earlier in her Paris Olympics journey, Reetika made a strong start, overpowering Hungary’s Bernadett Nagy with a 12-2 technical superiority win.

Follow wrestling match updates

Last year, Reetika etched her name in history as the first Indian woman to clinch a gold medal at the U-23 World Championships, where she triumphed over the USA’s Kennedy Blades, who would later earn a spot on the USA Olympic team. Reetika’s achievements also include bronze medals at the senior Asian Championships and the Under-20 World Championships in the 72kg category.

Significantly, Reetika moved up from the 72kg weight class to the 76kg category, which is part of the Olympic lineup, after years of competing in the lower division. She often trains with male wrestlers at akharas due to the limited availability of female sparring partners at her level in the country.

On Friday, Aman Sehrawat secured India’s first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, capturing bronze with a decisive 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz. This victory pushed India’s total medal count to six, just one shy of the seven medals achieved at Tokyo 2020.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Aman Sehrawat

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics Live Updates, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinal; Serbia wins basketball bronze
    Team Sportstar
  2. Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinals of 76kg freestyle wrestling; can still fight for bronze
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Nikola Jokic’s Serbia dominates Germany to clinch men’s basketball bronze
    Reuters
  4. Wrestling HIGHLIGHTS, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 15 - August 10: Reetika Hooda narrowly loses in women’s 76kg quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vinesh Phogat Live Updates on CAS Appeal, August 10: Verdict to be out at 9:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Nikola Jokic’s Serbia dominates Germany to clinch men’s basketball bronze
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Tamberi’s gold medal defence in doubt due to return of kidney pain
    Reuters
  3. Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinals of 76kg freestyle wrestling; can still fight for bronze
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra: No matter how great a champion someone is, they don’t always win
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Reetika Hooda reaches quarterfinals in 76kg at Paris Olympics, to face top-seed next
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics Live Updates, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinal; Serbia wins basketball bronze
    Team Sportstar
  2. Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinals of 76kg freestyle wrestling; can still fight for bronze
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Nikola Jokic’s Serbia dominates Germany to clinch men’s basketball bronze
    Reuters
  4. Wrestling HIGHLIGHTS, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 15 - August 10: Reetika Hooda narrowly loses in women’s 76kg quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vinesh Phogat Live Updates on CAS Appeal, August 10: Verdict to be out at 9:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment