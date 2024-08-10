Wrestling LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 15 - August 10: Reetika Hooda vs Bernadett Naggy in women’s 76kg 1/8 match in action- bout updates

- August 10, 2024 14:59Match 3 on Mat B
Kyrgyzstan’s Aiperi Medet Kyzy will face off against Wang Juan of China in the women’s freestyle 76kg 1/8 match.
- August 10, 2024 14:57Match 2 result on Mat B
Romania’s Kriszta Incze lost to Ana Godinez of Canada 0-2 in the women’s 62kg repechage match.
- August 10, 2024 14:49Match 2 on Mat B
Romania’s Kriszta Incze takes on Ana Godinez of Canada in the women’s 62kg repechage match.
- August 10, 2024 14:47Match 1 result on Mat B
Pürewdordschiin Orchon of Mongolia defeated Bulgaria’s Bilyana Dudova 3-1 in the women’s freestyle 62kg repechage match.
- August 10, 2024 14:34Other match on Mat B
Mongolia’s Pürewdordschiin Orchon takes on Bilyana Dudova of Bulgaria
- August 10, 2024 14:33Reetika Hooda match updates
Reetika vs Bernadett women’s 76kg 1/8 match will be the fourth one taking place on Mat B.
- August 10, 2024 14:26World Rankings
Bernadett Nagy- 16
Reetika Hooda- 54
- August 10, 2024 14:15Vinesh Phogat- CAS verdict: Here is all you need to know
- August 10, 2024 14:10DID YOU KNOW?
Reetika Hooda is the first Indian to qualify in the heaviest weight class of women’s freestyle wrestling.
- August 10, 2024 14:05ICYMI | Wrestling superstar Vinesh announces retirement after the Paris 2024 fallout
- August 10, 2024 13:55Indians in action today!
On August 10, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as golf and wrestling.
- August 10, 2024 13:44Indian wrestling schedule for today
14:30 onwards - Wrestling - Women’s Freestyle 76kg 1/8 Final - Reetika Hooda vs Bernadett Nagy (Hungary)
Followed by - Wrestling - Women’s Freestyle 76kg 1/4 Final - Reetika Hooda (Subject to qualification)
21:45 onwards - Women’s Freestyle 76kg Semifinal - Reetika Hooda (Subject to qualification)
- August 10, 2024 13:38Live Streaming Info
The live streaming of the Paris 2024 Olympics events will be available on the JioCinema website and app. The live broadcast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.
- August 10, 2024 13:28Welcome
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Reetika Hooda’s bout in women’s 76kg 1/8 match freestyle wrestling against Hungary’s Bernadett Nagy at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday, August 10.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from Champ-de-Mars.
