Wrestling LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 15 - August 10: Reetika Hooda vs Bernadett Naggy in women’s 76kg 1/8 match in action- bout updates

Wrestling, Paris 2024 Olympics: Catch all the scores updates, commentary and highlights from the Paris 2024 Olympics wrestling event on Saturday, August 10.

Updated : Aug 10, 2024 15:00 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of Reetika Hooda’s bout in women’s 76kg 1/8 match freestyle wrestling against Hungary’s Bernadett Nagy at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday, August 10.

  • August 10, 2024 14:59
    Match 3 on Mat B

    Kyrgyzstan’s Aiperi Medet Kyzy will face off against Wang Juan of China in the women’s freestyle 76kg 1/8 match.

  • August 10, 2024 14:57
    Match 2 result on Mat B

    Romania’s Kriszta Incze lost to Ana Godinez of Canada 0-2 in the women’s 62kg repechage match.

  • August 10, 2024 14:49
    Match 2 on Mat B

    Romania’s Kriszta Incze takes on Ana Godinez of Canada in the women’s 62kg repechage match.

  • August 10, 2024 14:47
    Match 1 result on Mat B

    Pürewdordschiin Orchon of Mongolia defeated Bulgaria’s Bilyana Dudova 3-1 in the women’s freestyle 62kg repechage match.

  • August 10, 2024 14:34
    Other match on Mat B

    Mongolia’s Pürewdordschiin Orchon takes on Bilyana Dudova of Bulgaria

  • August 10, 2024 14:33
    Reetika Hooda match updates

    Reetika vs Bernadett women’s 76kg 1/8 match will be the fourth one taking place on Mat B.

  • August 10, 2024 14:26
    World Rankings

    Bernadett Nagy- 16

    Reetika Hooda- 54

  • August 10, 2024 14:15
    Vinesh Phogat- CAS verdict: Here is all you need to know

    Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict Live Updates, August 10: IOA optimistic about wrestler’s chances after disqualification from wrestling final

    Vinesh Phogat, Paris 2024 Olympics: Catch all the updates of the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict on Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to award her joint-silver medal.

  • August 10, 2024 14:10
    DID YOU KNOW?

    Reetika Hooda is the first Indian to qualify in the heaviest weight class of women’s freestyle wrestling.

  • August 10, 2024 14:05
    ICYMI | Wrestling superstar Vinesh announces retirement after the Paris 2024 fallout

    Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat announces retirement from wrestling after weight-based disqualification from Paris Olympics

    Vinesh Phogat retirement: The Indian wrestler has announced her decision to quit the sport after her disqualification from the 50kg gold medal bout after failing weigh-in.

  • August 10, 2024 13:55
    Indians in action today!

    On August 10, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as golf and wrestling.

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 15: Indians in action — August 10 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On August 10, Indian athletes will be in action in the golf women’s individual stroke play and women’s freestyle wrestling 76kg Round of 16.

  • August 10, 2024 13:44
    Indian wrestling schedule for today

    14:30 onwards - Wrestling - Women’s Freestyle 76kg 1/8 Final - Reetika Hooda vs Bernadett Nagy (Hungary)

    Followed by - Wrestling - Women’s Freestyle 76kg 1/4 Final - Reetika Hooda (Subject to qualification)

    21:45 onwards - Women’s Freestyle 76kg Semifinal - Reetika Hooda (Subject to qualification)

  • August 10, 2024 13:38
    Live Streaming Info

    The live streaming of the Paris 2024 Olympics events will be available on the JioCinema website and app. The live broadcast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.

  • August 10, 2024 13:28
    Welcome

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Reetika Hooda’s bout in women’s 76kg 1/8 match freestyle wrestling against Hungary’s Bernadett Nagy at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday, August 10.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from Champ-de-Mars. 

